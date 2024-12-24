ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Opens Luxury Tents For Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

The super deluxe tents and villa tents with ensuite bathrooms, round-the-clock hot and cold water, bed linen, towels, and toiletries come at an attractive tariff.

Etv Bharat
A sneak peak in the interior of luxury tents (IRCTC)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The IRCTC is gearing up to welcome the devotees of Parayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 by setting up tents proximate to the fairground.

Located 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 of Arail Road in Naini, the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City offers unparalleled access to bathing ghats and other attractions with a state-of-art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Its proximity to Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to take a holy dip.

The super deluxe tents and villa tents with ensuite bathrooms, round-the-clock hot and cold water facilities, access to the hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels, and toiletries come at an attractive tariff that includes complimentary meals. Cosy seating areas with televisions have been added to every villa for tourists' amusement.

The tents are 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam
The tents are 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam (IRCTC)

The tents will be under CCTV surveillance, first aid facilities, and emergency assistance. The Tent City will cater to visitors through direct bookings on the IRCTC portal as well as Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav trains, ensuring seamless access and convenience.

How to book IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City 2025?

Visit the Official Website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page by entering the URL: www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram in your browser.

Log in to Your Account

Begin by logging into your existing IRCTC account. If you don’t already have an account, you can log in as a "guest user" by providing your email address and phone number.

Click on the "Book Now" Option

On the homepage of the Mahakumbh Gram page, locate the "Book Now" button and click on it to proceed to the booking form.

Fill in Accommodation Details

Provide the essential details to tailor your stay like location, check-in and check-out date, rooms and number of guests.

Choose the Tent Type

Select from two categories of tents based on your preference and budget- Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents.

Fill in Personal Details

Enter the necessary personal information, including your full name, contact number, email address, and any special requirements you may have.

Choose a Payment Method

Select your preferred payment method from a range of secure options such as debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, or digital wallets. Review the total cost displayed, ensuring that no hidden charges are included.

Complete the Booking

Once the payment is successfully processed, you’ll receive a confirmation message and an email with your booking details.

Also Read:

  1. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Atal Anniversay
  2. Special Trains Announced From Bengaluru For Christmas And Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: The IRCTC is gearing up to welcome the devotees of Parayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 by setting up tents proximate to the fairground.

Located 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 of Arail Road in Naini, the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City offers unparalleled access to bathing ghats and other attractions with a state-of-art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Its proximity to Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to take a holy dip.

The super deluxe tents and villa tents with ensuite bathrooms, round-the-clock hot and cold water facilities, access to the hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels, and toiletries come at an attractive tariff that includes complimentary meals. Cosy seating areas with televisions have been added to every villa for tourists' amusement.

The tents are 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam
The tents are 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam (IRCTC)

The tents will be under CCTV surveillance, first aid facilities, and emergency assistance. The Tent City will cater to visitors through direct bookings on the IRCTC portal as well as Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav trains, ensuring seamless access and convenience.

How to book IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City 2025?

Visit the Official Website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page by entering the URL: www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram in your browser.

Log in to Your Account

Begin by logging into your existing IRCTC account. If you don’t already have an account, you can log in as a "guest user" by providing your email address and phone number.

Click on the "Book Now" Option

On the homepage of the Mahakumbh Gram page, locate the "Book Now" button and click on it to proceed to the booking form.

Fill in Accommodation Details

Provide the essential details to tailor your stay like location, check-in and check-out date, rooms and number of guests.

Choose the Tent Type

Select from two categories of tents based on your preference and budget- Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents.

Fill in Personal Details

Enter the necessary personal information, including your full name, contact number, email address, and any special requirements you may have.

Choose a Payment Method

Select your preferred payment method from a range of secure options such as debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, or digital wallets. Review the total cost displayed, ensuring that no hidden charges are included.

Complete the Booking

Once the payment is successfully processed, you’ll receive a confirmation message and an email with your booking details.

Also Read:

  1. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Atal Anniversay
  2. Special Trains Announced From Bengaluru For Christmas And Kumbh Mela

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRCTCTENT CITYMAHAKUMBH GRAMPRAYAGRAJ MAHA KUMBH 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.