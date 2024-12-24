ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Opens Luxury Tents For Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: The IRCTC is gearing up to welcome the devotees of Parayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 by setting up tents proximate to the fairground.

Located 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 of Arail Road in Naini, the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City offers unparalleled access to bathing ghats and other attractions with a state-of-art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Its proximity to Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to take a holy dip.

The super deluxe tents and villa tents with ensuite bathrooms, round-the-clock hot and cold water facilities, access to the hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels, and toiletries come at an attractive tariff that includes complimentary meals. Cosy seating areas with televisions have been added to every villa for tourists' amusement.

The tents are 3.5 kilometres from Triveni Sangam (IRCTC)

The tents will be under CCTV surveillance, first aid facilities, and emergency assistance. The Tent City will cater to visitors through direct bookings on the IRCTC portal as well as Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav trains, ensuring seamless access and convenience.



How to book IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City 2025?

Visit the Official Website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page by entering the URL: www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram in your browser.

Log in to Your Account

Begin by logging into your existing IRCTC account. If you don’t already have an account, you can log in as a "guest user" by providing your email address and phone number.

Click on the "Book Now" Option