IRCTC Clarifies News Circulating on Social Media Claims about Restriction on Booking, Calls It “False and Misleading”

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Tuesday debunked “false and misleading” information circulating on social media that claims restriction in booking on e-tickets due to different surnames.
IRCTC posted on X, “The news circulating on social media about restriction in the booking of e-tickets due to different surnames is false and misleading.”
