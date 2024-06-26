IRCTC Clarifies News Circulating on Social Media Claims about Restriction on Booking, Calls It “False and Misleading”

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Tuesday debunked “false and misleading” information circulating on social media that claims restriction in booking on e-tickets due to different surnames.

IRCTC posted on X, “The news circulating on social media about restriction in the booking of e-tickets due to different surnames is false and misleading.”

Clarifying the false and misleading reports, IRCTC said the news in circulation on social media about restrictions in the booking of e-tickets due to different surnames is false and misleading. The concerned should be discouraged from spreading such false news. It is clarified that tickets from the IRCTC site are being booked as per Railway Board Guidelines and required information is available in the public domain, IRCTC officials said.

As per IRCTC information, one can book tickets on personal use ID for friends, family, and relatives.

Booking can be done for up to 12 tickets per month which in the case of Aadhaar-authenticated users can go up to 24 tickets per month if one of the passengers on a ticket is also Aadhar authenticated, it said.

Tickets booked on personal user IDs are not meant for commercial sale and such an act is an offence under section 143 of the Railways Act 1989.