IRCTC Launches Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour From June 28

New Delhi: To promote tourism and provide tourists on Bharat Gaurav trains an opportunity to visit various destinations in India as well as neighbouring countries, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) is introducing an exciting Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour.

IRCTC officials said that after the successful operation of a one-of-a-kind train tour connecting India with Nepal, it is all set to operate another singular tour connecting India with its other neighbour, Bhutan, on the 'Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour' commencing on June 28. "The 14-day tour starting from New Delhi will be covering Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji before proceeding to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal, from where tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter Bhutan. In the next six days, the group will be exploring Thimphu, Punakha, the erstwhile capital and Paro, known for its natural beauty and sacred sites," the officials added.

The journey will commence from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station and will halt first in Assam's Guwahati. Tourists will be taken for a darshan of the Kamakhya Temple in the heart of Nilachal Hills, before proceeding to Shillong, popularly known as 'Eastern Scotland', as it offers a mix of breathtaking landscape and vibrant culture. After experiencing a sunset over the Umiam Lake viewpoint, the guests will arrive in Meghalaya for a night's stay. The next day, they will be taken to Cherrapunji, the place with the maximum rainfall. Perched on the edge of the Himalayas, tourists will be visiting the spectacular 'Seven Sisters waterfalls, the celebrated Nohkhalikai and Elephant Falls. Mawsamai caves offer a glimpse of the unique formations and underground pools, the official points.

According to IRCTC officials, after a night's stay at Shillong, the tourists will be exploring Shillong early the next day before returning to Guwahati. Their day will end on a sunset cruise on the mighty Brahmaputra before boarding the train for Hasimara Railway Station, the nearest railhead to the Bhutan border. Early next morning, the train will reach Hasimara station, where they will proceed to the Phuentsholing immigration checkpoint, 20 kms away.

"After immigration, the tourists will enter Thimphu, the capital city of Bhutan. The next day is dedicated to the local sightseeing like Motithang Zoo, painting school, National Library and and Thimphu Handicraft. The day’s activities will culminate at Tashi Chho Dzong, a majestic fortress doubling up as a monastery and central secretariat of the Bhutan government," the official added.

As per the IRCTC schedule, the tourists will proceed to Punakha, the erstwhile capital of Bhutan. En route, there will be a halt at Dochula Pass, a historical landmark. On arrival at Punakha, the tourists will explore Punakha Dzong, one of the largest Dzongs in Bhutan, situated near two rivers — the Pho Chu (Male River) and Mo Chu (Female River). The next day, they will proceed to Paro, famous for its terraced paddy fields and quaint farmhouses scattered throughout the valley. Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang iron bridge — which sits across the Paro River and the iconic Paro Dzong (houses the district monastic body as well as government administrative offices of Paro Dzongkhag. It is listed in Bhutan's Tentative List for UNESCO inclusion) will be part of the day's activities. Similarly, tourists will visit several other spots according to the itinerary.

The package charge is fixed at Rs 1,58,850 per person in AC-I coach, Rs 1,44,892 per person in AC-II cabin, Rs 1,29,495 per person for AC-II tier and Rs 1,18,965 per person for AC-III tier. The all-inclusive price in all categories will cover train journey in the respective class, night stay at 3-star hotels, all meals (vegetarian only) and transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance and services of tour escort. The train will depart on June 28, with 150 passengers for a 13-night and 14-day trip. All necessary efforts will be made by IRCTC to provide a safe and memorable experience to tourists. Tourists can book their tour through the IRCTC website, and bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis.