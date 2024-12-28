ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Discontinues Refund Policy For Tejas Express, Hikes Insurance Coverage

Lucknow: Passengers travelling in Tejas Express will no longer be eligible to get refunds for delays during the journey as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has abolished the mechanism.

However, it has rolled out an insurance policy for the convenience of passengers with an increase in coverage. In the instance of death, Rs 10 lakh will be handed over to the family of the passenger as a solatium.

Tejas Express, which plies between Lucknow and New Delhi, is the first corporate train and is operated by IRCTC. Earlier passengers were eligible to get refunds of Rs 100 if the train delayed the journey time by an hour and Rs 250 for over two hours. There were several instances of refunds due to fog-induced delays.

Officials say already Rs three crore has been paid as refunds to passengers and railways has decided to switch the mechanism to increased insurance coverage in case of death during the journey. This will provide additional security for the next kin of the deceased.