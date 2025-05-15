ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran Wants To Learn From India's Cheetah Revival Efforts: RTI

New Delhi: Iran, working to save its rapidly declining cheetah population, has shown interest in learning cheetah management from India, according to information received through an RTI application.

Rajesh Gopal, chairman of the government's Cheetah Project Steering Committee, shared this information during a meeting of the panel in February.

"In a recent meeting, Iranian officials have expressed their interest in learning cheetah management in India," the minutes of the meeting quoted Gopal as saying.

He also suggested that the International Big Cat Alliance, an India-led initiative, could reach out to other cheetah range countries interested in learning about cheetah conservation and management.

However, when asked if Iran had formally approached India in this regard, a senior official of the National Tiger Conservation Authority said, "There is no such proposal at this juncture." The government's "Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetahs in India" also mentions that India would be willing to assist Iran and the global conservation community in efforts to protect the critically endangered Iranian cheetah.

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that became extinct in India, primarily due to over-hunting and habitat loss. The last known cheetah in the country died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district.