Iran-Israel tensions: Suvillan's Visit to India Significant, Says Expert

New Delhi: Amid the changing global dynamics over Iran-Israel tensions, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will arrive in New Delhi on April 17 and is scheduled to hold meetings on April 18.

His visit comes at a very unprecedented time when the world is witnessing a war like situation as the Israel-Iran conflict has sparked fears of an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Talking about the significance of the visit, India's former ambassador to Libya, Malta, Jordan and Distinguished Fellow with prestigious Vivekananda International Foundation, heading their West Asia Experts Group, Anil Trigunayat said, "I think this visit was planned for a little while but obviously acquires more significance due to deteriorating security situation in West Asia which will be a major point of discussion under the current circumstances".

"There are several other issues including increasing and broadening US restrictions on Russia that will have an impact on India too. Besides, India has good relations both with Iran and Russia and perhaps could play a more proactive role and efforts to diffuse further escalations .As such purposes, bilateral plate with US quite full", Trigunayat said.

During his visit, Sullivan will discuss Indo-Pacific, technology cooperation and meet his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for the annual review meeting for the initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) that was postponed in February. He will also meet other leaders to take the India-US relationship to next level.

During a recent press briefing in the White House, Sullivan had said that the partnership between India and the United States has reached a new height with collaboration on technology and other fields. "The partnership between the US and India -- a country in BRICS -- has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions," Sullivan said.

Sullivan was responding to questions on the decline in American leadership in the world, in light of Iran, Egypt, UAE, and Ethiopia joining BRICS, and Saudi Arabia mulling over becoming part of it. "I think if you look at the US role and standing in its relationships across the key regions of the world, we feel very good about where we are," Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Sunday met with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East ahead of a feared Iranian attack against Israel. India, on the other hand has called for immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, stressing on the need to exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.

In a statement, the Ministry of External affairs, said , "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region".

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", MEA said. 'We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community", the statement read, while adding that it is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.

Tehran has launched a drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv after pledging retaliation for a strike on its consular building in Damascus, Syria. Earlier, reacting to the development, US President Joe Biden extended support for Israel against Iranian attacks. He chaired an urgent meeting with his top officials over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. In view of the situation, India issued an advisory urging all Indians not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice.