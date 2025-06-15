'Reckless And Unlawful Aggression,' Indian Political Leaders Slam Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: With tensions in the Middle East escalating further, several politicians, including the Chief Ministers of various states, criticised Israel and urged the international community to speak out to end the "unlawful aggression" of Israel against Iran.

Calling Israel a "rogue state", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the entire international community must speak out to end the "reckless and unlawful aggression" of Israel against Iran. The Left veteran, in a post on 'X', reiterated that Israel continues its "brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia" with the support of the US.

"Backed by the complicit support of the imperialist power bloc led by the United States, Israel continues its brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia. No peace-loving, dignified person can remain silent in the face of such atrocities, especially the ongoing genocide in Gaza, he said.

"The time has come to stand up, speak out, and hold this rogue state accountable. Only then can we hope to restore peace and normalcy in the region," Pinarayi added in the social media post. On Friday, the Kerala CM slammed Israel and called it a "longtime global thug" which "arrogantly" believes it can do anything as it enjoys US support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday strongly criticised Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran, calling it a "reckless act of aggression" that could lead to a wider war. Stalin also expressed concerns over the suffering of civilians in Palestine and urged the global community to push for peace, justice and meaningful diplomacy.

"Israel's strikes on Iran are a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war. Coupled with the continued bombardment of Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned," the chief minister said in a post on X Saturday evening. The world must push for restraint, justice, and meaningful diplomacy, he urged.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes and targeted assassinations carried out on Iranian soil, calling them a "dangerous" step that could worsen tensions in the region and globally. In a post on X, Congress MP and the party's General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed the party's position on the growing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The Indian National Congress unequivocally condemns Israel's recent bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, which represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences. This attack on Iran's sovereignty and encroachment of its rights, whether through aerial strikes or covert killings, only deepens instability and sows the seeds of further conflict."

Congress affirmed its belief in diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation as the legitimate paths ahead. "The Congress party firmly believes that diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation, and not violence, are the only legitimate and sustainable path forward. Hostilities must cease immediately. Continued military brinkmanship risks plunging an already fragile region into wider war, with catastrophic human and economic fallout," the post read.

Noting India's ties with both Iran and Israel, Congress said that it is India's moral responsibility to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace. The X post said, "India has long-standing civilisational ties with Iran and, in recent decades, has developed strategic relations with Israel. This unique position gives our country the moral responsibility and the diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace."

Adding on to its call for peace between the two nations, Congress suggested that India should use diplomatic channels to promote a dialogue, as many Indian citizens live and work across West Asia. "With lakhs of Indian citizens living and working across West Asia, peace in the region is a vital national interest apart from being a geopolitical concern. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue," the post further read.

On Saturday, Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the government over India distancing itself from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) statement on the Israel-Iran conflict, and asked if "we have been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel". "What does this MEA statement really mean? It seems to suggest that Israel can attack Iran, but that Iran should exercise restraint and not climb the escalatory ladder. Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We cannot even condemn Israel's attacks on and targeted assassinations in Iran?" Ramesh asked on X, referring to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP on Saturday criticised India's decision to abstain from the UN motion to protect civilians and uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

In a post on 'X', Vadra contended that the Indian government was refusing to take a stand when 60,000 people, mostly women and children, had been killed and the entire population of Gaza were being "confined and starved to death".

The Congress MP from Wayanad also alleged that not only was India being silent on the Gaza issue, it was "cheering on" the Israeli government as it attacked Iran and assassinated its leadership. "It is shameful and disappointing that our government has chosen to abstain on the UN motion for the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

"This is a tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy. In fact, not only are we standing silent as Mr Netanyahu annihilates an entire nation, we are cheering on as his government attacks Iran and assassinates its leadership in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and complete contravention of all international norms," she said on X.

Later in the day, she told reporters in Wayanad that she had aired her views about the situation in Gaza many times. "I believe what is happening there is very wrong on a humanitarian level and every level. And I have said it again and again," she said.

In her post on X earlier in the day, she also questioned how the country can "abandon" the principles of the Constitution and the values of the freedom struggle that led the way for an international arena based on peace and humanity.

"There is no justification for this. True global leadership demands the courage to defend justice. India has shown this courage unfailingly in the past. "In a world that is increasingly divisive, we must reclaim our voice for humanity and stand fearlessly for truth and non-violence," she said in her post.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.