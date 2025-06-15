Iran-Israel Conflict: The Middle East Flashpoint Hurts India's Chabahar Interest, Says Expert

Thiruvananthapuram: While Israel's conflict with the Palestinian people continues, the Zionist country has surprised the whole world by launching missile strikes against Iran. The conflict has given rise to an apprehension that Israel's new move will push West Asia into a war of attrition.

The cascading effect of the Israel-Iran conflict, however, is far-reaching. "If the current conflict situation escalates to the point of creating serious consequences in the world trade network, India's trade and defense interests will be the first to suffer a setback," said R Suresh, head of the department of International Relations at Kasaragod Central University.

The Chabahar port in Iran is very important for India. The Chabahar port plays a crucial role in India's trade relations, including with Europe. Therefore, friendly relations with Iran are very important for India's trade and commercial prospects. Similarly, India's defence relations with Israel are also important.

India uses Israeli defence technology. According to Suresh, India needs to maintain friendship with both countries. Therefore, even if it does not directly mediate, it is hoped that India will make every effort to prevent the current conflict situation in West Asia from escalating further.

'The war is unlikely to last long'

He said the cause of the current war in the West Asia is Iran's nuclear weapons development. The International Atomic Energy Agency had put forward many measures and recommendations, but Iran moved forward with its nuclear weapons development without paying any attention to it. Recently, efforts have been made again to reach a nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran. But it did not come to fruition.

Once Iran builds nuclear efficiency in West Asia, it will be considered a major threat to Israel. Though US President Donald Trump stood by Israel, the possibility of the conflict lasting seems low. The United States has the support of most Arab countries. Therefore, the United States will not try to complicate the problem further. Israel will have to act according to the interests of the United States, he said.

There is also a high possibility of preparing the ground for an Iran-US nuclear agreement by putting pressure on Iran. If such a situation arises, Israel can protect its interests as well as the interests of the United States at the same time.

West Asian countries play a crucial role in the world's economy. If there is a prolonged war there, it will affect the economies of all countries in the world. The international community is keeping a close eye on the Israel-Iran conflict. Suresh explained that due to that situation, it is not possible to expect the conflict to turn into a major war at any time.