ETV Bharat / bharat

Iran, Israel Conflict May Have Short-Term Impact On Good's Demand In Gulf Region: FIEO

FIEO said that the conflict may also lead to increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and hike in marine insurance premiums.

Iran, Israel Conflict May Have Short-Term Impact On Good's Demand In Gulf Region: FIEO
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel may have a short-term impact on demand and logistics, particularly in the Gulf region, which serves as a crucial hub for Indian exports, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Monday.

FIEO said that the conflict may also lead to increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and hike in marine insurance premiums. The Israel-Iran conflict has escalated significantly in recent weeks, with both sides exchanging heavy strikes and the US becoming directly involved in the hostilities.

"We do anticipate some short-term impact on demand and logistics, particularly in the Gulf region, which serves as a crucial hub for Indian exports. Increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and rising marine insurance premiums may add pressure, especially in price -sensitive sectors," FIEO President SC Ralhan said.

He said that crude oil price volatility can influence both inflation and logistics costs. But India's diversified energy procurement strategy and the Reserve Bank's proactive stance help maintain liquidity and macroeconomic stability, Ralhan added.

"Overall, while there are temporary headwinds, we see this as an opportunity for Indian exporters to explore alternate routes, strengthen regional partnerships, and consolidate India's role as a reliable trade partner in uncertain times," he said.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict, pose certain challenges to global trade dynamics, India's export sector remains resilient and adaptive.

"Our trade with both Iran and Israel, while important, constitutes a small share of our overall export-import basket. The government and industry are jointly monitoring developments to ensure minimal disruption," the President said.

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel may have a short-term impact on demand and logistics, particularly in the Gulf region, which serves as a crucial hub for Indian exports, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Monday.

FIEO said that the conflict may also lead to increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and hike in marine insurance premiums. The Israel-Iran conflict has escalated significantly in recent weeks, with both sides exchanging heavy strikes and the US becoming directly involved in the hostilities.

"We do anticipate some short-term impact on demand and logistics, particularly in the Gulf region, which serves as a crucial hub for Indian exports. Increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and rising marine insurance premiums may add pressure, especially in price -sensitive sectors," FIEO President SC Ralhan said.

He said that crude oil price volatility can influence both inflation and logistics costs. But India's diversified energy procurement strategy and the Reserve Bank's proactive stance help maintain liquidity and macroeconomic stability, Ralhan added.

"Overall, while there are temporary headwinds, we see this as an opportunity for Indian exporters to explore alternate routes, strengthen regional partnerships, and consolidate India's role as a reliable trade partner in uncertain times," he said.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict, pose certain challenges to global trade dynamics, India's export sector remains resilient and adaptive.

"Our trade with both Iran and Israel, while important, constitutes a small share of our overall export-import basket. The government and industry are jointly monitoring developments to ensure minimal disruption," the President said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRAN AND ISRAEL CONFLICTGOODS DEMAND IN GULF REGIONFIEO PRESIDENT SC RALHANSTRIKES AND US BOMBINGINCREASED SHIPPING COSTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.