Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brings Winds Of Respite To Delhi Rice Traders

New Delhi: The armistice between Iran and Israel has brought much-needed relief to Delhi's rice traders, as the over-a-week-long war had affected India's rice export market. Iran imports about four lakh tonnes of Basmati rice from India, and the figure went up to six lakh tonnes for FY2024-25.

ETV Bharat visited Naya Bazaar, near Khari Baoli in Delhi, which is called Asia's largest grain market, to gauge the mood of rice exporters after the announcement of the ceasefire.

Naresh Gupta, president of the Delhi Grain Merchant Association, said, "The news of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has brought a big relief. The war led to huge losses in the rice trade. But now, the situation is expected to normalise within the next week. The export process will also start soon."

Gupta said Indian rice is exported all over the world due to its quantity and quality. No other country can stand in comparison with it. About four to five lakh tons of rice, mostly the 11-21 and 17-18 Basmati varieties and Sela rice, is exported to Iran. The war had greatly damaged that, he added.

Vinod Kumar Singhal, secretary of the Delhi Grain Merchant Association, said the rate of rice was Rs 7,100 per quintal before the war, which fell to Rs 6,000. "Last year, the turnover was Rs 6,500 crores. Before the war, the demand for rice from Iran was increasing gradually. But during the war, it deteriorated rapidly," he added.

Iran imports about four lakh tonnes of Basmati rice from India. (ETV Bharat)

Singhal further said that despite the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, an atmosphere of fear still prevails among traders. "All rice mill owners of Haryana and Punjab had loaded their consignments in the ship. But as soon as the war situation arose, everything came to a standstill. They are in the horns of a dilemma over the return or safe arrival of the shipments," he added.

In the rice trade for over two decades, Singha said the war had created a panic situation in the rice market as vehicles loaded with goods were halted midway, consignments were lying at the port, and payment was stopped, leading to huge losses suffered by traders. "In the true sense, only the government can tell the real cost of the loss. The announcement of a ceasefire has brought relief to us. It remains to be seen how long it takes for the situation to normalise," he added.