Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: CM Saini Meets Puran Kumar’s Wife Amid Harassment Allegations

Family members of Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. ( PTI )

In her letter to the Chief Minister, Amneet asserted that the suicide note explicitly names those responsible for harassment, humiliation, and mental torture and urged for immediate legal action. She criticised the Chandigarh Police for inaction and accused senior Haryana Police officials, including DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, of influencing the investigation to protect the accused and defame her family.

Amneet submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister, urging the suspension and arrest of all individuals named in her husband’s suicide note. She alleged that despite a detailed note and formal complaint, no FIR had been registered even after 48 hours.

Chandigarh: The political and administrative circles in Haryana are on edge following the alleged suicide of ADGP and IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, with his wife accusing high-ranking officials of harassment and demanding immediate legal action. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met with Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, in Chandigarh. The meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Amneet demanded that an FIR be filed promptly, all accused be suspended and arrested, and permanent security be provided to her and her two daughters, citing safety concerns. She also called for protection of the family’s dignity, alleging ongoing intimidation.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Saini, upon returning from Japan, met Haryana DGP Shatrughan Kapoor at Chandigarh Airport and sought a detailed report on the case.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of Puran Kumar’s body, kept at the Government Hospital mortuary in Sector 16, Chandigarh, has been delayed at his family’s request until their elder daughter returns from the United States.

In her separate complaint filed at the Sector 11 police station, Amneet made serious allegations against DGP Kapoor and SP Narendra Bijarnia, accusing them of caste-based discrimination, harassment, and public humiliation. She stated that her husband, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, was subjected to continuous caste-related insults that drove him to take his life.

The tragedy unfolded on October 7 when Puran Kumar was found dead in the basement of his Sector 11 residence. According to police, he died by suicide using a service pistol. A will, the suicide note, and the weapon were recovered from the spot. His younger daughter, who was at home, discovered the body and alerted the authorities.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

