ETV Bharat / bharat

IPS Officer's Suicide: Chirag Paswan Meets Y Puran's Family, Assures Strict Action

Chandigarh: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has assured strict action against the culprits in the Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide case. The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader visited the family of the deceased IPS officer in Chandigarh today and assured them of justice.

Afterwards, while addressing the media, Paswan said, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I assure that strict action will be taken against the culprits. This case is not just about the death of an officer, but presents a serious picture of caste discrimination and social evils."

"Some anti-social elements are spreading the poison of casteism. While the country is progressing, if such harassment occurs at even the officers' level, it is a warning signal for the entire society. I have spoken to the Haryana Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini) as well as the Union Home Minister regarding this matter. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Haryana Police administration has, meanwhile, undergone a major reshuffle in the aftermath of Kumar's suicide. Senior IPS of the 1992 batch, Om Prakash Singh, has been given additional charge as the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), replacing incumbent Shatrujeet Kapoor, who has been placed on extended leave following serious allegations against him in the case.