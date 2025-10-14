IPS Officer's Suicide: Chirag Paswan Meets Y Puran's Family, Assures Strict Action
Paswan highlights caste discrimination, promises action on behalf of PM, HM, as Haryana Police appoints replacement for accused DGP
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Chandigarh: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has assured strict action against the culprits in the Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide case. The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader visited the family of the deceased IPS officer in Chandigarh today and assured them of justice.
Afterwards, while addressing the media, Paswan said, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I assure that strict action will be taken against the culprits. This case is not just about the death of an officer, but presents a serious picture of caste discrimination and social evils."
"Some anti-social elements are spreading the poison of casteism. While the country is progressing, if such harassment occurs at even the officers' level, it is a warning signal for the entire society. I have spoken to the Haryana Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini) as well as the Union Home Minister regarding this matter. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said.
Haryana Police administration has, meanwhile, undergone a major reshuffle in the aftermath of Kumar's suicide. Senior IPS of the 1992 batch, Om Prakash Singh, has been given additional charge as the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), replacing incumbent Shatrujeet Kapoor, who has been placed on extended leave following serious allegations against him in the case.
On October 7, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide in the soundproof basement of his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, leaving behind a will and an eight-page suicide note addressed to his wife, Amneet.
In the suicide note, he levelled serious allegations of caste-based harassment and mental torture that ruined his career against 13 officers, including then Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor and then Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia. He wrote, "I can't take it anymore, my career is ruined."
The police investigation into the case is ongoing, though, the family of the deceased has so far refused consent for a post-mortem examination of the IPS officer's body, demanding the arrest of the accused instead.
Also Read
- IPS Officer's Suicide: 'Not About One Family But All Dalits', Says Rahul After Visiting Family
- Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor Sent On Leave, Another Officer Assigned Charge
- Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide Exposes Inequalities During BJP's Regime: Telangana Deputy CM Consoles Family
- SIT To Probe IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's Death After Wife Alleges Lapses In FIR