IPS Officer, Died In Karnataka Accident, Cremated With Full State Honour

Saharsa: The mortal remains of 26-year-old IPS officer Harsh Vardhan, killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Sunday, were brought to his village in Saharsa, Bihar where he was given a final farewell with state honours. The entire village is yet to come to terms with the unnatural demise of a promising youth.

His final journey was attended by DIG, SP and other senior officials who paid floral tribute. According to the information received, Vardhan was a resident of Padariya Fatehpur village in Kashnagar Police jurisdiction of ​​​​Saharsra and the family lived in Madhya Pradesh.

Vardhan's uncle demanded an investigation into his death. He said Vardhan was the light of his house, which has been extinguished today. Only the government can find out how this happened. His father lives in Madhya Pradesh and sometimes visits the village. Vardhan was a bright student who achieved his goal with élan.

"Today the light of our house has been extinguished. Harsh Vardhan came home before Durga Puja and stayed for two days. He went to his maternal village Khuran from there he was to go to Hassan in Karnataka. The government should investigate this accident. The driver inflated the tyre beyond capacity which may have led to its burst or an old tyre was used, which caused this fatality. This accident is not beyond suspicion and we demand a thorough investigation," he said.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, father of the deceased IPS officer, works as an SDM in Madhya Pradesh. His younger son Anand Vardhan is an IIT engineer and is preparing for UPSC, following in the footsteps of his elder brother. After training in Kaimur, Vardhan was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Hassan, Karnataka. It can be called nothing but a tragic turn of fate that he died on his way to join his first posting.

State honour being given to the deceased IPS officer (ETV Bharat)

Azad Kumar, a villager, said they lost a precious gem. "Whenever he came to the village, he met everyone. He was simple and helped everyone. He met me on his last visit six months ago," he said.

"Today all the residents of the area are heartbroken, we cannot forget this incident. Losing this gem is sad not only for the village but for the entire country. One IPS is made in crores, losing him is very sad," Kumar added.