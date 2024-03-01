IPS Officer Anurag Agarwal Appointed Head of Parliament Security

Lok Sabha on Thursday issued the appointment of IPS officer Anurag Agarwal as the new security head of the parliament. The appointment of Agrawal came in after the security breach that took place in parliament.

New Delhi: IPS officer Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as the head of Parliament security, according to an official order. Currently an inspector general in CRPF, the 1998-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been appointed as joint secretary (security) for three years. Agarwal will take over his new assignment at a time when the security of the Parliament House complex is being overhauled after two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 from the visitors' gallery and opened a can of yellow smoke.

His appointment order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday. The post of JS (Security) had been lying vacant since October 20 after the then joint secretary Raghubir Lal went back to his cadre. The post of JS (Security) is traditionally held by an IPS officer.

