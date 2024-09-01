ETV Bharat / bharat

iPhones Worth Rs 12 Crore Stolen From Container On Lakhnadon-Jhansi Highway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

In all, 1,600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore were looted from a container truck in Sagar. Following this a policeman was suspended and two were line-attached for alleged negligence in duty. Those who took the phones have claimed that the loot was done on August 15 by drugging and gagging the truck driver.

In a major theft on August 15, a container carrying Apple iPhones worth Rs 12 crore was looted on the Lakhnadon-Jhansi highway in the Bandri Police Station area. The miscreants abandoned the driver after binding his hands and feet.
(Left) iPhone (right) The container from which the iPhones were stolen at Sagar, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major theft on August 15, a container carrying Apple iPhones worth Rs 12 crore was looted on the Lakhnadon-Jhansi highway in the Bandri Police Station area. The miscreants abandoned the driver after binding his hands and feet.

The driver managed to reach the Bandri Police Station to report the theft, but was initially turned away with instructions to file the complaint in Lakhnadon. The gravity of the situation came to light when IG Pramod Verma intervened, leading to an inquiry at the Bandri Police Station. Consequently, the Bandri Police Station in-charge, ASI Rajesh Pandey, and head constable Rajesh Pandey were disciplined— the former was a line attached and the latter suspended.

A theft involving the container (UP 14 PT 0103) occurred while it was en route from Chennai to Delhi. The driver and a security guard were on board when the guard invited a young man into the cabin, claiming he was an associate. After the vehicle was parked for a rest stop at Narsinghpur, the driver was drugged and gagged. When he woke up, he found the container empty of its mobile phones.

The driver and a security guard were on board when the security guard invited a young man into the cabin, claiming he was an associate. When the driver parked the vehicle to rest at Narsinghpur and fell asleep, he woke up to find himself bound and the container empty of its mobile contents.

The thieves had carefully cut the latch of the container’s gate, avoiding damage to the lock. They then accessed the mobile phones inside the cartons, leaving behind empty cartons and some untouched mobiles. The stolen goods were transferred to another vehicle by the thieves.

IG Verma's intervention led to the formation of five police teams dedicated to apprehending the culprits. Investigation efforts include reviewing CCTV footage from toll plazas along the highway and questioning Apple company officials, transport company personnel and security guards. There is a strong suspicion that the Mewati gang may be involved. The police are actively pursuing leads to arrest those responsible.

