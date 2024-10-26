Investigative Agencies Clueless Over Rohini Bomb Blast Case

New Delhi: It’s almost a week and security agencies, investigating Delhi's Rohini bomb blast incident, are still clueless with no proper lead found in cracking the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) assisting the Delhi police in the case is also unable to get any breakthrough.

“We are investigating the case and assisting the Delhi police. But so far no lead has been found,” said a senior NIA official speaking to ETV Bharat here on Saturday. Though the security agencies have been grilling some people, according to the official, no proper lead has been found.

“No arrests have been made in this case so far,” the official added. It was on October 20, that a blast rattled a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini. However, the case remains a mystery for investigative agencies even though at least 50 people have been questioned so far in this connection.

Even technical assistance being adopted by different agencies has failed to bring any results. Following the blast, a pro-Khalistani group 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' has claimed responsibility with a video of the blast with a 'Khalistan Zindabad' watermark at the bottom appearing on the Telegram channel, along with a message.

According to the message, “If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in a fool's world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI”.

Following the investigation, another senior official privy to the investigation process said that no connections hinting at a Khalistani role have been established yet. “Neither has anyone been traced, nor is there any CCTV footage capturing the person, who placed the bag at the blast site,” the official said.

Ironically, after the Sunday morning blasts at Delhi’s Rohini, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received an email on Monday threatening to blow up three of its schools in Delhi and Telangana. However, later it turned out to be a hoax mail.

Read more: Delhi School Blast: Multi-Lateral Probe On; Atishi Slams Centre, LG Keeps 'Constant Watch'