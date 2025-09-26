ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Invested Huge Amounts In Modernisation’: SC Upholds JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 Cr Takeover Of BPSL

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to overturn its May 2 order, which directed the liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), and rather upheld JSW Steel Ltd's Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan for the debt-ridden company, saying JSW invested huge amounts in modernisation and expansion of the entity, and thousands of employees have been earning their livelihood.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran. With this verdict, the apex court refused to entertain challenges raised by former promoters of BPSL and certain other creditors.

“The SRA (Successful Resolution Applicant) – JSW invested huge amounts in modernisation and expansion of the entity (Corporate Debtor). Not only that, but thousands of employees have been earning their livelihood on account of the corporate debtor running as an ongoing concern due to the resolution plan being implemented by the SRA–JSW”, said the apex court, in its 136-page judgment.

The bench said that delays in implementation were not attributable to either JSW or the lenders’ committee of creditors (CoC), and both had been trying to enforce the plan despite hurdles.

The bench said the very purpose for which the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was enacted—namely, to ensure that the corporate debtor continues as a going concern—has not only been achieved, but the corporate debtor has been transformed from a loss-making to a profit-making entity.

“If, after the implementation of the resolution plan, the SRA–JSW has converted a loss-making entity into one making profits, can it be penalised for that?”, observed the bench. The bench said, suppose if instead of the corporate debtor being converted into a profit-making entity, the losses had increased, can the corporate debtor claim a refund of the amount paid?

“If we permit the claim not to be part of the resolution plan, which has been approved by the CoC and the NCLT, to be raised at such a belated stage, it could open a Pandora’s box, and the very purpose of the IBC providing sanctity to the finality of the resolution plan duly approved would stand vitiated”, said the bench.

“This court, in the case of Essar, has clearly held that such could not have been the intention of the legislature, as this would amount to hydra heads popping up after the approval of the resolution plan”, said the bench.

The bench said it has been categorically held that the SRA cannot be forced to deal with claims that are not a part of the Request for Resolution Plan (RfRP) issued in terms of Section 25 of the IBC or a part of its resolution plan.

The bench said the commercial wisdom of the CoC could not be interfered with and cautioned that once a resolution plan is approved, then reopening claims would amount to “committing violence” on the provisions of the IBC. " Permitting the erstwhile promoters or the CoC to raise an argument in that regard at such a belated stage would amount to doing violence to the very intention with which the IBC was enacted. We therefore do not find any merit in the contention of either the ex-promoters-cum-directors of the Corporate Debtor or the CoC in that regard. If such a contention is accepted, it will frustrate the very purpose for which the IBC came to be enacted.", said the bench.