Invest Karnataka 2025: Flying Taxi 'Shunya' Aims To Transform Urban Mobility

Bengaluru: Come 2028, you can fly to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in just 20 minutes from any part of the city. This has been made possible by Sarla Aviation through its innovation, Shunya, the country's first six-seater flying taxi, as claimed by the company.

Shunya was displayed at the ongoing global investors meet — Invest Karnataka — in Bengaluru and the company officials claimed it will redefine urban transportation with an economical and sustainable ride-sharing model. Designed and manufactured entirely in India, Shunya marks a significant milestone in the civil aviation sector.

Sarla Aviation aims to integrate this cutting-edge technology into major cities by 2028, offering a faster and more eco-friendly alternative to traditional urban transport.

Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, said the company has already entered into an agreement with BIAL and hoped the operations will start in early 2028. "To begin with, we will start flying taxi services between Electronic City and BIAL and expand to other localities gradually depending on the demand," he said.

As far as cost is concerned, a company representative said it is going to be fixed between Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per passenger which is "affordable".

The prototype of Shunya drew significant attention from visitors including Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who praised Sarla Aviation's efforts in advancing urban mobility solutions. "Shunya represents a transformative leap in India's transportation sector, providing a sustainable and efficient alternative to road congestion," Shivakumar said at the event.

Elaborating on the project, Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, emphasised the company's vision for revolutionising urban air mobility. "Our goal with Shunya is to make aerial transport accessible and affordable for everyone. With the increasing urban congestion, we believe the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will play a crucial role in transforming how people commute," he stated.