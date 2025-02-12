Invest Karnataka 2025: Flying Taxi 'Shunya' Aims To Transform Urban Mobility

Bengaluru: Come 2028, you can fly to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in just 20 minutes from any part of the city. This has been made possible by Sarla Aviation through its innovation, Shunya, the country's first six-seater flying taxi, as claimed by the company.
Shunya was displayed at the ongoing global investors meet — Invest Karnataka — in Bengaluru and the company officials claimed it will redefine urban transportation with an economical and sustainable ride-sharing model. Designed and manufactured entirely in India, Shunya marks a significant milestone in the civil aviation sector.
Sarla Aviation aims to integrate this cutting-edge technology into major cities by 2028, offering a faster and more eco-friendly alternative to traditional urban transport.
Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, said the company has already entered into an agreement with BIAL and hoped the operations will start in early 2028. "To begin with, we will start flying taxi services between Electronic City and BIAL and expand to other localities gradually depending on the demand," he said.
As far as cost is concerned, a company representative said it is going to be fixed between Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per passenger which is "affordable".
The prototype of Shunya drew significant attention from visitors including Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who praised Sarla Aviation's efforts in advancing urban mobility solutions. "Shunya represents a transformative leap in India's transportation sector, providing a sustainable and efficient alternative to road congestion," Shivakumar said at the event.
Elaborating on the project, Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, emphasised the company's vision for revolutionising urban air mobility. "Our goal with Shunya is to make aerial transport accessible and affordable for everyone. With the increasing urban congestion, we believe the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will play a crucial role in transforming how people commute," he stated.
Beyond commercial aspirations, Sarla Aviation has also announced a free air ambulance service in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. This initiative aims to enhance emergency medical transport and underscores the company's commitment to using technology for social impact.
In a major step toward integrating eVTOL operations into India's urban mobility ecosystem, Sarla Aviation has inked a partnership agreement with BIAL. The collaboration will establish a network for eVTOL aircraft, reducing travel time between the city and the airport from 90 minutes to just five minutes.
As part of the agreement, Sarla Aviation will gain access to vertiport facilities and contribute to the development of an advanced air traffic management system for eVTOLs. This initiative is expected to ease congestion and enhance connectivity between urban centres and key transport hubs.
Gaonkar further elaborated on this collaboration, "Partnering with BIAL is a crucial step in creating a seamless air mobility network. By integrating eVTOLs with existing transport infrastructure, we are building a future where city-to-airport travel is not just faster but also environmentally responsible."
The three-day summit attracted over 5,000 business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event, highlighting Karnataka's growing role as a global investment hub.
Sarla Aviation's groundbreaking innovations and strategic partnerships position India at the forefront of advanced air mobility solutions. With Shunya, the future of urban transport in India is set to take flight, bridging distances in minutes and ushering in a new era of sustainable aviation.
