Intruder Shot Dead As BSF Foils Infiltration Bid On Jammu International Border

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have foiled an infiltration attempt and shot dead an intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to an official press release issued by the BSF, troops deployed along the IB detected suspicious movement from across the border during the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

“An intruder was observed attempting to cross into Indian territory. Despite repeated warnings and being challenged by the alert BSF personnel, the intruder continued advancing and ignored all signals to stop,” the statement read.

“Sensing an imminent threat, the troops opened fire and neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the individual are currently under investigation. The alertness and prompt action by BSF troops successfully thwarted a potential infiltration attempt," it said, adding that a strong protest is being lodged with the counterpart forces across the border.