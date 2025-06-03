ETV Bharat / bharat

Introducing Streamlined System To Provide Timely Updates On Approximate Voter Turnout Data: EC

EC said it is introducing a streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout percentage data.

Introducing Streamlined System To Provide Timely Updates On Approximate Voter Turnout Data: EC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 3, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said it is introducing a streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout percentage data which "significantly" reduces the time lag associated with the earlier manual reporting methods.

Under the initiative, the presiding officer (PRO) of each polling station will now be directly entering voter turnout on the new ECINET application every two hours on polling day to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends.

This will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage data will continue to be published every two hours as before, the poll authority said.

"Notably, voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. It will reduce the delays and ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled be available on the updated voter turnout app constituency-wise after the end of polls subject to network connectivity," it said.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said it is introducing a streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout percentage data which "significantly" reduces the time lag associated with the earlier manual reporting methods.

Under the initiative, the presiding officer (PRO) of each polling station will now be directly entering voter turnout on the new ECINET application every two hours on polling day to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends.

This will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage data will continue to be published every two hours as before, the poll authority said.

"Notably, voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. It will reduce the delays and ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled be available on the updated voter turnout app constituency-wise after the end of polls subject to network connectivity," it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOTER TURNOUTELECTION COMMISSIONEC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.