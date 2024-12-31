Intoxicated Thief Falls Asleep After Robbery In Chegunta Liquor Shop

Chegunta: A seemingly chaotic scene at a liquor shop in Narsingi of Medak district in Telangana turned out to be anything but what it appeared. A young man, seen lying unconscious among scattered liquor bottles and money, led many to believe he was engaged in a brawl. However, the truth behind the incident is far more bizarre.

A thief had broken into the liquor shop late Sunday night by removing the shutters. After taking cash and the hard disk of the CCTV cameras, he indulged in a nocturnal drinking spree. Inebriated, he fell asleep in the same place, unaware that his crime had already been discovered.

The shop owner, arriving on Monday morning, found the thief lying unconscious inside. Shocked, he immediately informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the man to Ramayampet Government Hospital in an ambulance.

A case has been registered, but as the thief remained unconscious until night, his identity could not be ascertained. Sub-inspector Ahmed Moinuddin confirmed the details of the case and said the thief's unconscious state exacerbated the verification cum identification process. The incident has left everyone bemused by the unexpected twist in what seemed like a typical robbery.

Parsha Goud, the wine shop owner said he closed the shop on Sunday night and went home and when the shop was opened on Monday morning, a thief who had fallen asleep was found inside. He packed the wine shop's CCTV cameras, hard disks, money and liquor bottles in a bag and consumed too much alcohol causing him to lose consciousness.

"We closed the wine shop at 10 pm on Sunday and went home. When we opened the shop again on Monday morning, there was an unknown person inside. He barged into the shop by cutting the shutters. He had lost consciousness after drinking excessive alcohol. He had packed some money and liquor bottles from the shop counter in a backpack. It is not clear whether anyone else came with him. He also stole the CCTV cameras and hard disks. The police said that they will provide full information after grilling the person," Goud said.