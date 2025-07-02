Interview | Sonam Wangchuk On Unkept Promises And How Ladakh Can Be An Example For China

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Since early 2023, Sonam Wangchuk, by means of engaging in fasts and other initiatives, has been actively demanding that Ladakh be brought under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution, while also seeking protection of the Union Territory's fragile ecosystem.

Pushed to the wall, the Ladakh innovator and environmentalist has warned that he would again go on a hunger strike later this month if the long-pending demands are not addressed.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat earlier this week, Wangchuk spoke about people's demands while also highlighting the cold desert's fragile environment and its political significance.

“I am planning to begin a hunger strike from July 15 to August 15. It’s unfortunate. Neither do I enjoy doing this, nor is it easy, but the situation has left us with no choice," he said.

Last month, the Centre under Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, introduced new reservation and domicile rules for the Union Territory, reserving up to 85 per cent of jobs for locals and one-third of the total number of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for women.

For Wangchuk, however, constitutional safeguards and the restoration of democracy in Ladakh are still an unfulfilled dream. The 58-year-old innovator who served as the inspiration for the lead character Phunsukh Wangdu played by Aamir Khan in the 2009 Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, says that while the domicile notification has been issued, there is still a "great deal of confusion" among the people, whether it applies only to government jobs or other areas as well.

"Even if, for now, we accept that it is only for employment, it was clearly stated in the same meeting, in which the domicile was agreed upon, that discussions on safeguards and democracy would take place by the end of June. We see domicile as important only in conjunction with these broader democratic safeguards. Now June has ended, and there has been no dialogue. If talks do not resume, we will be compelled to go on a hunger strike," he said.

Wangchuk batted for the talks to take place, including discussions on the Sixth Schedule safeguards, a promise he says was made during the last election in 2020.

"It was the number one commitment in their manifesto to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. That promise played a key role in their electoral victory. Now, as the Hill Council elections approach again, it becomes all the more important to reflect on this," he said.

Explaining how Ladakh has always been a unique and sensitive region, Wangchuk said that while the place stands out with its rich tribal civilisation and delicate environment, a third aspect in defence has become increasingly important.

"Ladakh is strategically located, surrounded by both Pakistan and China. The people of Ladakh have always stood firmly with the nation. But today, the sensitivity and criticality of this region have multiplied tenfold. You’ve seen what happened during Operation Sindoor. China is involved and both adversaries are becoming increasingly active. In this context, the strategic importance of Ladakh and its people has grown significantly”.

Wangchuk said Ladakh has not been granted either full statehood or its own legislative assembly for six years now. "There would have been no need to issue such detailed domicile notifications in this manner. We still hope that the current steps are being taken to address unemployment. But after that, all the other important issues must be discussed. Otherwise, it will once again feel like a betrayal," he said.

Asked whether there is any support from the government regarding the Sixth Schedule, Wangchuk said even before the people demanded it, it was the government that had promised it.

"How can we accept a situation where a promise is made, an election is won on that basis, and then the promise is forgotten? And breaking that commitment benefits no one. India is one of the world’s largest democracies and if our leaders begin to break their promises, it will bring shame not just to the leadership but to the people as well. As of now, we have received no indication from the government about granting the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.”

Wangchuk said the central government's decision to keep Ladakh without a legislature during the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories in 2019 was "undemocratic".

“When Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated, the government announced that statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh was made a Union Territory without a legislature. This is undemocratic, especially for a region located on such a critical border," he said.

Wangchuk said it was important to trust the people living on the border and make them feel that they are equal citizens of India, "not second-class citizens, not subjects, not slaves". "We should serve as an example to China by showing that we have empowered our border regions," he said.

Asked how constitutional safeguards would help protect the environment, Wangchuk said that at COP16 in Colombia, one of the most significant outcomes was the global recognition that indigenous peoples are the true stewards of the environment. "When the United Nations acknowledges that, it reinforces the need for frameworks like the Sixth Schedule, because it empowers these very communities to make decisions about their land, water, resources, and more. That’s how it’s directly connected to environmental protection.”

To the people of Ladakh, Wangchuk said they must not become "short-sighted and be driven by greed, focusing only on immediate gains without thinking of future generations, it will cause harm to our fragile environment".

"I often say, ‘Save Ladakh’, and not just from external forces, but eventually from ourselves...Safeguards are necessary to limit the carrying capacity of this ecologically sensitive region. We simply do not have an abundance of water or resources to sustain unchecked growth," he said.

The Ladakh innovator said Ladakh should inspire people from the rest of the country to embrace simplicity. "We should let the spirit of simple living thrive here and hope that this spirit spreads to cities like Delhi and Mumbai. That's why I always say, 'don't try to urbanise the tribals, instead, tribalise the urban'.”

When asked how optimistic he is that the demands for safeguards will be met, Wangchuk said that while he could not say anything for sure, he would continue his struggle to seek the same.

"Bhagavad Gita teaches us not to worry about the outcome but to focus on doing our duty and that’s exactly what we are doing. We will continue to do what needs to be done, regardless of the result," he said.

On the BJP-led government, Wangchuk said a "trust deficit" was growing among the people, and the saffron party needed to take steps to preserve the respect people had for it in 2014.

"Citizens are beginning to lose faith in their leaders. This trust must be restored, because it is on this very foundation that a nation moves forward, thrives, and aspires to become a global leader, a Vishva Guru," he said.