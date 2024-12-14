Interview: 'One Nation One Election' Proposal Undemocratic, A Threat To India's Federal Structure, CPI(M) Leader M Y Tarigami To ETV Bharat

Jammu: CPI(M) senior leader and MLA Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami has voiced his concerns regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, a concept aimed at synchronizing elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tarigami called the idea "undemocratic" and a potential threat to India's federal structure.
"India’s strength lies in its diversity, and the autonomy of state governments is a cornerstone of our democracy. Synchronized elections ignore the complexities of governance in a federal system and risk concentrating power at the center," Tarigami said.
Tarigami also highlighted the practical difficulties in implementing the proposal. "This requires constitutional amendments, agreement among political parties, and significant adjustments to the election cycle. It is neither practical nor desirable in a country as large and diverse as India," he remarked.
Tarigami criticized the central government for prioritizing such proposals over addressing critical issues like rising unemployment, inflation, and the weakening of democratic institutions. "Instead of resolving people's pressing issues, we are debating a concept that could destabilize the democratic balance. If expenses are such a concern, reduce government expenditures. But is saving costs justified by weakening the people's rights and democracy?" he said.
The CPI(M) leader stressed the importance of regular elections for maintaining accountability. "Elections, staggered across states, ensure governments remain answerable to the people throughout the year. One synchronized election would weaken this continuous democratic process," he said.
He termed the proposal a “blow to the democratic framework”. "Frequent elections give citizens the opportunity to hold governments accountable. Eliminating this undermines accountability and centralizes power, which goes against the spirit of the Constitution," he said.
The CPI(M) leader accused the government of diverting attention from pressing problems, saying, "Instead of addressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and the lack of basic facilities, the government is focusing on debates over election reforms."
"This step is not just an attempt to curtail the rights of states but also an attack on India's federal structure,” he added.
