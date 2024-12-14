ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: 'One Nation One Election' Proposal Undemocratic, A Threat To India's Federal Structure, CPI(M) Leader M Y Tarigami To ETV Bharat

Jammu: CPI(M) senior leader and MLA Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami has voiced his concerns regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, a concept aimed at synchronizing elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tarigami called the idea "undemocratic" and a potential threat to India's federal structure.

"India’s strength lies in its diversity, and the autonomy of state governments is a cornerstone of our democracy. Synchronized elections ignore the complexities of governance in a federal system and risk concentrating power at the center," Tarigami said.

Tarigami also highlighted the practical difficulties in implementing the proposal. "This requires constitutional amendments, agreement among political parties, and significant adjustments to the election cycle. It is neither practical nor desirable in a country as large and diverse as India," he remarked.

Tarigami criticized the central government for prioritizing such proposals over addressing critical issues like rising unemployment, inflation, and the weakening of democratic institutions. "Instead of resolving people's pressing issues, we are debating a concept that could destabilize the democratic balance. If expenses are such a concern, reduce government expenditures. But is saving costs justified by weakening the people's rights and democracy?" he said.