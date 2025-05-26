Exclusive | DRG Proves To Be A Game-Changer In Battle Against Naxals: Former Chhattisgarh DGP Rajiv Mathur

Raipur: Is Naxalism on its last legs? This is a question doing the rounds after the recent Abujhmad encounter that saw the security forces killing top Naxal Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju along with 26 others.

Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Training Academy at Hyderabad Rajiv Mathur believes that Naxalism will soon be eradicated because of the results being delivered by the security forces. A former Director General of Police (DGP) from Chhattisgarh cadre, Mathur has been instrumental in drawing the blueprint for tackling Naxalism.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, he said that till now the news was about security personnel being martyred but now it is the other way around.

"Our government has a very good policy on surrender. It is working on our brothers who have strayed and is trying to bring them back to the mainstream," Mathur said in a reference to the government strategy.

He said the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team has added strength to the security set up. There has been an enhancement in intelligence gathering, which was previously weaker than that of the Naxals, who knew who was talking to whom and what was going on.

DRG is a special force formed to eliminate Naxalism and was formed in Chhattisgarh. "We are fast moving towards their den. We have located where they keep their things and stay. Although we used to have less intelligence, this was not the case with strategy. Our intelligence shortfall has been taken care of by the DRG. The intelligence input provided by the DRG was beneficial and we could execute this (operation)," he said.

Responding to a question on Naxals harassing the locals, he said this was the case till seven to eight years ago but it has been addressed by the security forces. “The villagers are now witnessing development. The way (Chhattisgarh) Chief Minister (Vishnu Deo Sai) is visiting these areas, the policy of the Centre will definitely take the talk around development to Bastar. The Chief Minister is himself telling where schools and hospitals will be opened," he explained.

He underlined that the backbone of Naxalism has been broken by the killing of Basavaraju and pointed out that many people are of the opinion that Naxalites are no longer getting any political protection.

Mathur is also of the view that the Naxal offer of talks is diversionary tactics as they use it to reinforce themselves. He said it is time that their lungs are attacked and destroyed.

"In such a situation the decision taken by the Chief Minister and Home Minister is of immense importance and they should stick to it. The Naxalites should be given no opportunity to reinforce themselves. They have said that we have broken their spine and need to stop their oxygen,” the former DGP asserted.

On being asked to elaborate, he said it is the Urban Naxals who provide them the oxygen as there are many who don the cloak of respectability and intellect while working with a narrow mindset.

“It is time to expose those people. There is a need to work separately on a Delhi-based University that gets huge grants from the Indian government,” he said. According to him, there are many professors with a leftist bent of mind trying to indoctrinate the students with a 'destructive ideology'.

Calling Naxalism a ‘failed ideology,’ Mathur said some people are trying to revive it and the government along with the Vice-Chancellor needs to work on it. He rued that such people have also had a say in the judiciary.

"But things have changed and no one is coming out in their favour. The human rights activists who used to stand with them have also pulled back and stand exposed," he expressed.

He contested that the Naxalite ideology has failed everywhere. "They have killed innocent tribal villagers and security personnel. They have instilled fear among the people," Mathur added. He claimed that the ideology that the Naxals tried to take forward could not deliver even 0.5%.

"They just went killing political leaders, Police personnel and innocent poor," he further claimed. "The masses never got associated with them and an ideology that does not have the confidence of the masses is a failed ideology," the former DGP claimed.

He claimed the present environment gives an upper hand to the security forces and is their victory as the people are also enthusiastic about getting rid of Naxalism.

"To take an operation to its logical conclusion needs political will. If there is a strong political will, it gives strength to the Police. Our political will has become strong, and so has our Police. The manner in which the tribals have deserted them, the Naxal campaign is getting finished," Mathur pointed out.

He added that the action of the Government of India and an increase in the budget of the security forces will definitely end the Naxal menace.

“We have procured the latest weapons. Our intelligence gathering has strengthened. We have helicopters at our disposal. All this indicates that the days of Naxalism are limited,” he explained.

He pointed out that Bastar is a land of immense beauty that everyone wants to see. Unfortunately, it had been captured by the Naxals. When asked about his vision of Bastar in the days to come, Mathur said, “The Myna here is special. Its arts, greenery, food…everything is worth seeing. Prominent researchers need to come here for research. Bastar will definitely prosper and grow. Tourism is the path to development here and Bastar will definitely develop.”