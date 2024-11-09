Interview: Neighbouring Country Trying To Disturb Peace In J&K, But Security Forces Ready To Tackle The Challenge, Says Top Cop

Jammu: Amid the sudden spurt in militancy related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, a top police officer posted in Jammu region has said that the J&K Police was ready to tackle the emerging challenges in the region.

DIG Jammu Kathua Samba Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma in conversation with ETV Bharat reporter Mohd Ashraf Ganie (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Director General of Police, Jammu Kathua Samba Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, without naming Pakistan, said that the neighboring country was trying to disturb the peace and tranquility in India, and militants were using new tactics to spread terrorism to disturb peace.

“But Jammu and Kashmir police are ready to fight with the emerging challenges. Our fight is with terrorism, and we will get success in fighting with terrorists. Whichever route these terrorists will use, we will neutralize them if they intrude into our territory. The Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF are well trained to neutralize the terrorists. We will keep fighting against the menace of terrorism,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.

The DIG said that the anti-militancy operations carried out in the region have demonstrated synergy among the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Army, and CRPF, bolstered by locals' assistance.

“Security forces are maintaining comprehensive domination of the areas. Security forces, including police, are operating under challenging conditions, and we will get success in neutralizing the terrorists,” he said.

Sharma further appealed to the locals in the region for their support in fighting the militants by providing information about suspicious activities.

“And the identity of the person will be kept secret, and a good reward for accurate and correct information will be given to the one who provides the information about the presence of terrorists,” he said.

Over the recent killings of non-local workers at a construction site in Kashmir, the DIG said that they have conducted meetings with officials posted at national level projects in Jammu about security enhancement and briefed them about the security concerns.

“We have shared mobile numbers with them, and flying squads and quick reaction teams have been mobilized. We are in touch with them; if they feel any suspicious movement, they will call us,” he added.