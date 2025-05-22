Interview | 'Is There Such A Protocol': TS Singh Deo On EAM's 'Informed Pakistan' Remarks

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, has questioned the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's alleged remarks that the government had informed Pakistan before carrying out 'Operation Sindoor'.

In an interview with ETV Bharat on Thursday, Deo asked if there was any such protocol to inform the enemy before launching an attack, and added that he had "never heard such a thing before". The Congress veteran asserted that the government is accountable to the people, and they have the right to know.

Notably, last week, the Ministry of External Affairs had rejected the allegations made by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and called it "an utter misrepresentation of facts". MEA clarified that the government had warned Pakistan at "the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement" and not before it.

Deo, while referring to the alleged remarks made by the External Affairs Minister, said, "It is to be verified whether Mr Jaishankar made that statement or not. Who said a single word about 'Operation Sindoor'? After the hostilities have ceased, these clippings of Jaishankar surface, where he is seen saying I told Pakistan before we attacked. Is there such a 'protocol' that when you are going to war with a country, you tell the other party that I am coming to attack you and I will attack you here, here, here, here? So that they can prepare themselves. I won't attack you here, I won't attack you here, I will attack you here. I have not heard such a thing ever before. By doing so, the other party will be prepared."

Asked about the Congress stepping up its attack on the ruling dispensation over the matter, he said, "In a free democracy, that is a matter of accountability. Nobody is above being accountable to the people who elect you. Who are you accountable to? Who is the Constitution of India accountable to? We the people? What is the first word of the Constitution? We, the people of India. So, it is the people of India."

Attacking the ruling dispensation, the former deputy chief minister said, "You are in government today...You are accountable to the people of this country. You are not above and beyond the people of the country because you have a Constitutional post. So, that is what democracy is about, that is what accountability is about."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail", he said, "The Prime Minister is talking about this. Under those circumstances, is he not accountable to the House, which is formed by the people? Those elected by the people have the right to know, so that the people of the country know what is happening. You must have a special session (of Parliament) under these circumstances."

Congress and other opposition parties have been reiterating their demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the situation in the wake of the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

On the government sending all-party delegations to carry forth to the world India's strong message against terrorism backed by Pakistan, the senior Congress leader said, "It is a step in a direction, a page taken from history. But unfortunately, this was taken controversially. This controversy should not have been there."

On the National Herald case related to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Deo said, "I am not an expert, but as a citizen of the country what I have understood about this case is what is being talked about is the proceeds of crime and benefits from the proceeds of crime by certain individuals. There is no money trail which shows that, illegally, certain earnings had been made by certain individuals and that 'black money' has been routed and made white money and put it in their name."

"There is no trace of illegal money, no one has mentioned how this happened. If this company dissolves, the assets will go to the Government of India. No individual can benefit. Where is the trail of the proceeds of the crime? Where is the crime?" he said.

On 27 naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, Deo said, " It is a big achievement. Our brave soldiers displayed amazing courage, strategy and determination amid adverse conditions. I salute their bravery."