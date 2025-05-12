Interview | Govt Needs To Explain If There Is Change Of Stance Over Kashmir: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: There had always been a political consensus within the country irrespective of which government was in power that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and the recent remarks of US President Donald Trump that he will help resolve the matter needed to be clarified by the Modi government, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid has said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Khurshid said it was the reason the grand old party sought a special session of parliament where the opposition would be able to ask the questions it had and the government would have the opportunity to state its position over Operation Sindoor which was launched to avenge the killings of 26 innocent tourists in Kashmir’s pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan sponsored terrorists.

“Before and after my tenure as the external affairs minister, there had been a political consensus between the successive governments that Kashmir was a bilateral issue and that no third party had a role in it. Over the decades, that tradition was maintained and we consistently rejected any mediation. However, the recent remarks of US President Trump that he will mediate in the matter have created a new situation," Khurshid said.

The senior Congress leader said there is no official communication from the government in response to what Trump said. "There may have been discussions, but we are not aware of the same. This has led to a lot of grey area around the issue. Only the government can clarify the matter through an official statement, which may come during the special session of parliament. I understand that there are several things a government would not like to make public due to strategic reasons, but it should come out with whatever it can so the people get to know the truth,” he said.

The former external affairs minister noted the US president was a bit unpredictable, and the consequences of his remarks need to be explained by the government.

“The government needs to explain if there is a change of stance over Kashmir or not. If not, then what is the current position? The US president is a bit unpredictable. Therefore, the government should explain the consequences of his remarks,” said Khurshid.

He said the Congress had all along supported the government as well as the armed forces over Operation Sindoor, going by the national sentiment, but it was sad that the BJP was accusing it of playing politics by demanding a special parliament session.

“The government may not appreciate it, but today there is an unprecedented solidarity among the people. Sadly, our demands for a parliament session or an all-party meeting are criticised by the ruling party. We are not here to play politics, and therefore, the Congress has been giving very measured reactions over the entire issue, although we have some valid questions. Today, the entire nation is backing the armed forces, and there is a strong sense of national unity. We need to project such an image at this hour, and can go back to our politics later. I understand that the saffron party may try to take advantage of Operation Sindoor but will not succeed as the people are wise,” Khurshid said.

The Congress veteran condemned the trolling of two senior armed forces officials and the foreign secretary who briefed the media over the US-brokered ceasefire on social media, saying it sent a very bad message to the world.

“The trolling of such senior and seasoned officials is in bad taste and is against the country. It will show that we are not able to protect our soldiers. The ruling party should tell the trolls not to do this, as it sends a bad message to the world. Officially, we have been told that Operation Sindoor is on, so we would like to wait for more details, although a ceasefire is always welcome. In this entire episode, we have seen that the entire nation, including the ordinary Kashmiri, was united. We know some people on the streets are against the ceasefire, but we are not flagging the same right now,” he said.