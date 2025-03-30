ETV Bharat / bharat

Interreligious Girls Of UP Elope To Get Married In MP; Cops Reunite Both With Family

Both the girls, one 21 and the other 22, are pursuing graduation and have been friends since childhood, which turned into love six years ago.

Repesentative Image.
Repesentative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

Chandauli: Friends since childhood, the bond between two girls of different religions grew so strong that they eloped from home to get married so that they can live and die together. The Mughalsarai Police have rescued both and reunited them with their families. The matter has turned into a hot topic of discussion in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

It has been learnt that both the girls, one 21 and the other 22, are pursuing graduation and have been friends since childhood. Over time, their friendship metamorphoses into love. However, their families were kept in the dark about this relationship, as despite being in love for over six years, none of their families had an iota about it.

Six days ago, both the girls suddenly disappeared from home, which left the families worried. They reported the matter to the Mughalsarai Police Station, which registered a missing person's case on their complaint. An investigation ensued.

During the investigation, police tracked the duo to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. A team of police took the family members to Ujjain in search of the duo. By them time they were found, both got married to each other. The duo was taken to the nearby police station to complete the necessary formalities, after which they were returned to their respective families.

"Both girls have been rescued safely. Both are adults, so they have been handed over to the family after their consent," Mughalsarai Police Station in charge Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

