ETV Bharat / bharat

Interpretation Of Law, Constitution Has To Be Pragmatic, As Per Society's Needs: CJI Gavai

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Saturday said the interpretation of law or the Constitution has to be "pragmatic" and in a way that suits the needs of society. Speaking at a felicitation organised for him by the Bombay High Court here, he also mentioned that recently he had received complaints about the rude behaviour of "some of the colleagues", and urged the judges to protect the reputation of the institution.

Citing a past Supreme Court judgement, Gavai said any law or the Constitution has to be interpreted in the context of "problems faced by the present generation." "The interpretation has to be pragmatic. It has to be one that suits the needs of society," he added. Judges are expected to work as per their conscience, the oath of office and law, but "should never be perturbed once the matter is decided", he said.

A judge should cut off his mind from the matter and forget what happens to it thereafter, he added. Talking about the appointment of judges, the CJI asserted that "at no cost the independence of judiciary shall be compromised".

While making appointments either to the Supreme court or high courts, the collegium ensures that merit is maintained while there is diversity and inclusiveness, Gavai said. He complimented the Bombay High Court -- where he once practiced as a lawyer and served as a judge -- for its work, and said he feels proud when people appreciate its judgements.