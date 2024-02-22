INTERPOL Regional Meeting on Exotic Species Trafficking Starts

New Delhi: A two-day Regional Investigative and Analytical Case Meeting (RIACM) on Exotic Species Trafficking commenced here, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday.

INTERPOL and CBI are co-hosting the RIACM that is being held in-person at CBI Headquarters here on February 22-23, with participation of delegations of law enforcement professionals and domain experts from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The delegation from India includes officers from CBI, Wildlife Crime Control Board (WCCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Praveen Sood, Director, CBI inaugurated the RIACM and said, "Trafficking of exotic wild species, poses a grave threat which demands enhanced international cooperation and information sharing among law enforcement agencies."

Highlighting the issues, he said each of the participating countries are home to rich biodiversity including rare and endangered species that are targeted by trans-national poaching and smuggling networks.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Hyuk Lee, Criminal Intelligence Officer from Environmental Security Unit of INTERPOL said there is a need to better understand trafficking routes and modus operandi. He hoped that the meeting will contribute towards disrupting and dismantling the illicit supply chains that sustain this illegal trade.

The meeting involves exchange of updates on trans-national criminal networks and on related INTERPOL notices. The meeting also seeks to enhance utilisation of INTERPOL channels to combat wildlife crimes, CBI said in a communique.

CBI is the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India and coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation over INTERPOL channels, it said.