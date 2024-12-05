Interpol Nabs Gangster Mayank Singh From Europe

Ranchi: Dreaded criminal Mayank Singh alias Sunil Singh Meena has been arrested by Interpol from Europe, sources from Jharkhand Police said on Thursday.

Mayank Singh was close to Aman Sav and dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sources added.

According to sources from Jharkhand Police, Singh was arrested from Azerbaijan following a request by Jharkhand Police. The Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police had issued a red corner notice against Singh. "Following this, the Interpol apprehended Singh in Europe and efforts are on to bring him to India," added sources.

Sources said that Singh is a childhood friend of Lawrence Bishnoi and both Bishnoi and Singh entered the criminal world together. Mayank has gone to jail several times but he was in Malaysia and was operating along with Aman Sav. He used to threaten businessmen via internet calls and was also active on social media, they said.

The Jharkhand Police said that cases have been registered in 12 police stations in Jharkhand. A team of Jharkhand Police had gone to Mayank's house in the Anupgadh district of Rajasthan. They said that Mayank Singh constructed a new house and bought expensive cars.

According to sources, following the assistance by Jharkhand Police, Mayank Singh's passport was cancelled by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a red corner notice was issued against him.