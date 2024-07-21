ETV Bharat / bharat

Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh Ahead Of Braj Mandal Yatra

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh Ahead Of Braj Mandal Yatra
Representational image (ANI)

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district Nuh..," the order read. The suspension order was given "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly. Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam. At least five people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district Nuh..," the order read. The suspension order was given "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly. Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam. At least five people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INTERNETSMSNUHBRAJ MANDAL YATRABRAJ MANDAL YATRA IN HARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.