New Delhi: Yamuna Sports Club in East Delhi stood out on the occasion of the 118th International Day. The participants here were those specially abled persons who have made a mark by becoming inspiration for the others. The event had been organized by Maa Shakti Sansthan that has been working for the upliftment and empowerment of the differently abled.

Among those standing out at the event was 20 year old Sanjana who had come from Palam and has been facing several physical challenges ever since she lost the balance of her feet after an accident in 2017. She moves around in a wheelchair but Yoga has made her mentally and morally very strong while giving a new direction to her life.

Yoga Empowers Specially Abled Delhi Girl To Overcome Challenges (ETV Bharat)

Sharing her experience at the event, she said, “Yoga is the basis of my existence as it is an expression of love towards God. I have been practicing it for the last eight years and because of it I am healthy and am making people aware about it.”

The doctors had advised her to undergo a surgery but she had opted for physiotherapy and Yoga. The decision resulted in her return to the mainstream where he is pursuing an English (Honours) course from an Open School.

Her journey in Yoga had started from a local institute that sent her to participate in Delhi State Yoga Competition where she won the first prize.

Sanjana participating in yoga session on International Yoga Day (ETV Bharat)

“Gym exercising is good but the one who practices Yoga is more strong and stable,” she said in her message to the youth. She said that Yoga is not a trend but a way of life. She also asked the youngsters to go in for a balanced and healthy diet instead of consuming protein powders that are available in the market.

Calling Yoga an art and a prayer, she said, “Through Yoga you reach out to Lord Shiva who is known as Aditya Yogi.” She claimed that Yoga preceded other exercises just like alphabets precede a sentence. She said that life is incomplete without Yoga.

Sanjana is an example of the victory of mind, discipline and determination over physical challenges. This girl from Palam feels that Yoga makes a person both physically and mentally strong. Sanjana’s message to the world is that a person should always stay determined and focus for which a strong body and mind are required. It is Yoga that helps achieve this objective without any problem.