By Parvez ud din/Sajad Amid

Srinagar: Along the scenic banks of Dal Lake in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds gathered early Saturday morning to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, joining millions across the world in stretching, breathing, and meditating under this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

The main event was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and senior administrative officials participated. Schoolchildren, athletes, yoga enthusiasts, and medical professionals were among the large crowd that assembled for the occasion.

Participants performed a series of yoga ‘asanas’, physical postures aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. Experts guided attendees through various movements and explained the health benefits of each posture.

International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

“Yoga is not merely a physical activity but a holistic approach to well-being,” one instructor told the gathering. “Regular practice not only improves flexibility and strength but also fosters mental peace, which is increasingly essential in today’s hectic lifestyle.”

Addressing the gathering, Itoo said the overwhelming public participation reflects a growing awareness about the importance of physical fitness and mental wellness. “Yoga is proving to be a vital tool for preventive healthcare. A few minutes of practice each day can protect us from several chronic diseases,” she said.

Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Syed Abid Rashid Shah, also attended the event. He noted that last year’s 10th International Yoga Day was marked at the same venue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself leading the session. “Year after year, the number of participants continues to grow. This indicates the wide acceptance of yoga across the region,” he said.

International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake (PTI)

Elsewhere in Srinagar, similar events were held at the iconic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk and in the High Court Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh premises. District-level programmes were also reported from various parts of the Valley, with local administrations organising yoga demonstrations and public awareness sessions.

Participants, particularly young women, voiced their appreciation for the inclusion of yoga in their daily routines. “Yoga should be a part of school curricula,” said Shivani, a student. “If we do it regularly, we can avoid many medicines.”

Another participant, Purnima, said, “It’s no longer just about flexibility. It’s about balance—physical, emotional, and even social.”

Echoing these sentiments, a local attendee, Nanaji, remarked, “Yoga is India’s gift to the world, and it’s heartening to see its practice crossing borders and ideologies.”

Experts at the event emphasised that asana, or physical postures, are just one component of yoga, which also includes breathing exercises (pranayama), meditation, and mindfulness. These, they said, help regulate stress levels and align the body and mind for better health outcomes.

International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

The International Day of Yoga was established in 2015 following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The resolution was adopted by a record 177 member nations, and the first celebration was held on June 21, 2015. Since then, it has become a global movement.