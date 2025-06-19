ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day Of Yoga 2025: Thousands Set To Participate In 'Yoga Sangam' On June 21; PM Modi To Lead Event From Vizag's RK Beach

A sage and two women perform 'Vrikshasana' (a standing balancing yoga posture) ahead of International Yoga Day on the banks of River Ganga, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Thousands of people are set to participate in mass yoga events across the nation to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, June 21.

The International Day of Yoga 2025 marks the 11th edition of the celebration. The theme of this year's event is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on March 30. The main event Yoga Sangam will have thousands of people simultaneously practising Yoga at 1,00,000 locations across India.

Till Wednesday, registrations for Yoga Sangam had crossed the 4 lakh mark, the Ayush ministry said. It also claimed that no single event in India has ever garnered assured participation at such a scale. On June 21, a synchronised yoga demonstration will unfold simultaneously at lakhs of locations across the country - a landmark moment in India's wellness journey, the ministry said.

Main IDY 2025 Function

The main event will take place at RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav, will lead more than 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in performing the common yoga protocol.

Timing

From 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, Yoga Sangam is poised to become one of the largest mass yoga events ever, with lakhs of institutions, organisations, and communities preparing to roll out their yoga mats in synchrony, the ministry said in a statement.

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the states that have registered a high number of registrations.

This surge in participation reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this year's theme - 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' - a message that aligns yoga with global sustainability and personal well-being, the ministry said.