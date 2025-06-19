International Day Of Yoga 2025: Thousands Set To Participate In 'Yoga Sangam' On June 21; PM Modi To Lead Event From Vizag's RK Beach

Hyderabad: Thousands of people are set to participate in mass yoga events across the nation to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, June 21.
The International Day of Yoga 2025 marks the 11th edition of the celebration. The theme of this year's event is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on March 30. The main event Yoga Sangam will have thousands of people simultaneously practising Yoga at 1,00,000 locations across India.
Till Wednesday, registrations for Yoga Sangam had crossed the 4 lakh mark, the Ayush ministry said. It also claimed that no single event in India has ever garnered assured participation at such a scale. On June 21, a synchronised yoga demonstration will unfold simultaneously at lakhs of locations across the country - a landmark moment in India's wellness journey, the ministry said.
Main IDY 2025 Function
The main event will take place at RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav, will lead more than 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in performing the common yoga protocol.
Timing
From 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, Yoga Sangam is poised to become one of the largest mass yoga events ever, with lakhs of institutions, organisations, and communities preparing to roll out their yoga mats in synchrony, the ministry said in a statement.
Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the states that have registered a high number of registrations.
This surge in participation reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this year's theme - 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' - a message that aligns yoga with global sustainability and personal well-being, the ministry said.
Panchayats Gearing Up
To make the event successful, panchayats across the country are gearing up through mass mobilisation as Prime Minister Modi, in a recent letter, urged Gram Pradhans to encourage citizens in their areas to actively participate in the IDY.
According to the Ayush Ministry, responding to the Prime Minister’s letter with enthusiasm, panchayats across India are organising special yoga sessions, community outreach activities, and common yoga protocol demonstrations at schools, anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, and public spaces.
The efforts, the ministry said, are to transform the IDY 2025 into a “true jan-andolan (people's movement) at the village level”.
The prime minister noted in his letter that IDY is not just a global observance but also marks a decade-long journey of yoga’s resurgence on the global stage.
"It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world,” he said in his letter.
He also called upon Gram Pradhans to mobilise maximum participation by organising inclusive yoga sessions for all -- children, youth, women, and the elderly -- at various community spaces, the statement said.
Sarpanchs from different regions also shared their village-level preparations for IDY 2025. Om Prakash Yadav, Sarpanch of Pariyari village in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh said the prime minister's letter inspired the community to begin weekly yoga sessions at the panchayat bhavan and organise yoga competitions for children. A 'Yoga Yatra' was also carried out to create awareness and promote unity.
Sunil Kumar W, Gram Pradhan of Bandakpur village in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh, said a special session under the common yoga protocol is being planned. He said a widespread awareness campaign is underway to ensure participation from every household.
