International Yoga Day 2025: Odia Sand Artist Pays Unique Tribute To PM Modi At Puri Beach

Bhubaneshwar: Famous Odia sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik has designed a sand sculpture on the Puri sea beach on Saturday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga.

His art is a token of respect for Modi's dedication to promoting yoga globally. At the bottom of the sand art, 'Yoga for One Earth One Health' International Yoga Day' can be seen.

Pattanaik's creation aims to spread the message of the universal appeal of yoga, making people aware of its immense benefits for mental well-being. The sand art also displays various yoga postures.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday extended his best wishes on the 11th International Yoga Day and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga across the world. He said that because of PM Modi's efforts, Yoga is now being practised globally.

"On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I extend best wishes to everyone...With the efforts of PM Modi, Yoga is being performed globally. PM Modi has played a big role in promoting Yoga globally," Maji said.

He took part in the event at the Klinga Stadium along with a thousand others. "Today, on International Yoga Day, it was a wonderful experience to join the program organized at Kalinga Stadium and join thousands of people. Yoga is a unique confluence of physical, intellectual, mental and spiritual. This great Indian tradition that awakens the body, soul and thinking power has today been respected by everyone irrespective of caste, religion and colour," he shared on his official X handle.

"In Odisha, we are making yoga available to everyone. Through our schools, colleges, hostels and sports centers, we are organizing workshops and creating awareness. We are also taking steps to include yoga in school programs and public health programs. Let us build a peaceful, united and positive society. On the occasion of this International Yoga Day, let us pledge to prioritize wellness for ourselves, for society, for our Odisha, for India and the world," Maji added.