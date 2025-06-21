ETV Bharat / bharat

International Yoga Day 2025: India’s First Yoga Department Was Born In The Hills Of Himachal

Published : June 21, 2025

Shimla: As millions across the globe joined the celebrations on World Yoga Day, few would know that India’s first independent university department dedicated to yoga was born in the quiet hills of Shimla. In 1979, Himachal Pradesh University laid the academic foundation of yoga in modern India by establishing the ‘Department of Yoga Studies’ in a historic move. “When the Yoga Department was established in HPU in 1979, yoga was not taught independently at the departmental level anywhere in the country. Institutions like Sagar University and Gurukul Kangri started some courses later, but Himachal Pradesh University was the first to create a full-fledged department,” said Prof Satyaprakash Pathak, senior professor at the university. He said the university alumnus Prof Ishwar Bhardwaj also played a major role in getting yoga recognised as a degree and research course at the University Grants Commission (UGC) level. International Yoga Day 2025: India’s First Yoga Department Was Born In The Hills Of Himachal (ETV Bharat) “Initially, only a diploma course was started here. Gradually, it was expanded to postgraduate and then PhD,” Prof Pathak said. “In the beginning, very few students used to come. Often, those students who were preparing for competitive exams used to do a part-time yoga diploma, but with time, awareness increased, and now the department has become the third-largest department of the university.” Courses and seats in the yoga department Diploma in yoga: 70 seats M.A. in yoga: 60 seats PhD programme: Active DCC mode (distance learning), 45–50 students per session Overall, 250 to 300 students are currently studying yoga at various levels in the department. What is the method of study?

There is often a misconception about the subject of yoga that only asanas and pranayama are taught in it, but the course structure of HPU is quite comprehensive. Both theory and practice are equally part of the syllabus. International Yoga Day 2025: India’s First Yoga Department Was Born In The Hills Of Himachal (ETV Bharat) Theory Yoga Philosophy (Yoga Sutra, Bhagavad Gita, Hatha Yoga); Ayurveda, Naturopathy; Anatomy, Physiology, Statistics; Texts related to the Indian knowledge system Practical Yoga practice for 2 hours each in the morning and evening; Shatkarma (purification rituals), asanas, pranayama, meditation Keeping pace with the world The Yoga Department of HPU is considered special in many ways, especially for those traditional practices which have been forgotten by modern institutions. The department still keeps purification practices like Shatkarma as part of its regular practice, and this is what makes it different from other yoga teaching institutions. “When I joined the department in 2016, there were only 14 students in the MA. We redesigned the PhD and M.Phil. programmes, and as an initiative, an entrance exam was conducted for the first time in yoga. Since then, the identity and quality of the department have constantly increased,” Prof Pathak said. What do researchers and students say? “I have adopted yoga not only as a health practice but as a way of life. My research focus is 'Effect of yoga on mental health'. The research facility, library and faculty here are very supportive,” said Ajay, PhD student, HPU. A student of yoga said, "I did not know earlier that yoga is taught in such a serious and scientific way. After coming here, I understood that it is not just asanas; it is a complete life science." Another student, who is doing a diploma, says, "After every day's practical class, I can see a difference in my body and mind. This is a transformation". Message to the society: ‘Be a yogi, be useful.’ On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prof Pathak appeals to the youth. “We are leaving life for money, while the truth is that money is for life. In today's hectic life, physical and mental diseases are making the youth old before their time. In such a situation, yoga is the only solution, that too without any expense,” he said. “It is a zero-budget health system. If we want to make the country healthy and strong, then the youth will have to adopt yoga. This will be their first step towards becoming self-reliant,” he added. Read More Leh Celebrates International Yoga Day Across Iconic Locations International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake International Yoga Day Special: How Rajasthan Soldier Pooranmal Yadav Introduced Yoga To 8 Lakh People