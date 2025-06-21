ETV Bharat / bharat

International Yoga Day 2025: India Hosts Historic Mass Yoga Event At 1 Lakh Locations Nationwide

New Delhi: The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great fervour across India and around the world on Saturday, highlighting the growing global importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. India marks the celebration of International Yoga Day with mass yoga sessions taking place simultaneously at over 1 lakh locations across the country.

From schools and colleges to army camps, public parks, government offices, and even remote villages, millions of participants came together to perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a standard sequence of yoga postures designed to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

The event called 'Yoga Sangam', is aimed at spreading awareness on adoption of yoga into lifestyles while capturing interrelationships between humans for individual wellbeing and global sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where about five lakh people joined him in performing yoga along the RK beach here. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Yoga is not just an exercise. It is a way of living."