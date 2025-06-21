International Yoga Day 2025: India Hosts Historic Mass Yoga Event At 1 Lakh Locations Nationwide

New Delhi: The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great fervour across India and around the world on Saturday, highlighting the growing global importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. India marks the celebration of International Yoga Day with mass yoga sessions taking place simultaneously at over 1 lakh locations across the country.
From schools and colleges to army camps, public parks, government offices, and even remote villages, millions of participants came together to perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a standard sequence of yoga postures designed to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.
The event called 'Yoga Sangam', is aimed at spreading awareness on adoption of yoga into lifestyles while capturing interrelationships between humans for individual wellbeing and global sustainability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where about five lakh people joined him in performing yoga along the RK beach here. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Yoga is not just an exercise. It is a way of living."
Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. Wonderful to join this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. https://t.co/ReTJ0Ju2sN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2025
Senior leaders and ministers are also observing celebrations throughout the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated International Yoga Day at historic Adalaj Vav stepwell near Ahmedabad. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the celebrates in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with Armed Forces personnel based in Udhampur cantt.
Speaking on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay in Udhampur. https://t.co/isV1Fm9W6f— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri joined diplomats in a yoga session.
#WATCH | Delhi | EAM S Jaishankar joins the dignitaries from diplomatic missions from across the world in India to perform Yoga on #InternationalYogaDay, which is being observed under the theme " yoga for one earth, one health".— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
(source - ani="" mea) pic.twitter.com/vChpigBmUF
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet. The visuals show the 24th Battalion of ITBP officials performing yoga at the banks of the lake, Pangong Tso.
#WATCH | ITBP performed Yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at BOPs Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at 14,100–14,200 feet, on International Yoga Day.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
Source: ITBP pic.twitter.com/mzuKIj9SGh
In Kurukshetra alongside Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governer Bandaru Dattatreya and yoga guru Ramdev particiaped in an event held at the sacred Bhrama Sarovar.
#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev kickstart the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga at Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
Source: Aastha TV pic.twitter.com/wlUVBIdNk2
Read More
- Visakhapatnam Gears Up For Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Celebration; PM Modi, CM Naidu To Attend
- A Dog's Day In Yoga: NDRF-Trained Pup Steals Spotlight At A Special Session In Jammu Kashmir
- International Yoga Day 2025: Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre Leads Celebrations At Iconic Pangong Lake