International Yoga Day 2025: India Hosts Historic Mass Yoga Event At 1 Lakh Locations Nationwide

India marked International Yoga Day with mass yoga sessions at one lakh locations. PM Modi led the Yoga Day event from Visakhapatnam.

File Photo: Students performing yoga (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 7:24 AM IST

New Delhi: The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great fervour across India and around the world on Saturday, highlighting the growing global importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. India marks the celebration of International Yoga Day with mass yoga sessions taking place simultaneously at over 1 lakh locations across the country.

From schools and colleges to army camps, public parks, government offices, and even remote villages, millions of participants came together to perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a standard sequence of yoga postures designed to promote physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

The event called 'Yoga Sangam', is aimed at spreading awareness on adoption of yoga into lifestyles while capturing interrelationships between humans for individual wellbeing and global sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where about five lakh people joined him in performing yoga along the RK beach here. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Yoga is not just an exercise. It is a way of living."

Senior leaders and ministers are also observing celebrations throughout the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated International Yoga Day at historic Adalaj Vav stepwell near Ahmedabad. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the celebrates in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with Armed Forces personnel based in Udhampur cantt.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri joined diplomats in a yoga session.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet. The visuals show the 24th Battalion of ITBP officials performing yoga at the banks of the lake, Pangong Tso.

In Kurukshetra alongside Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governer Bandaru Dattatreya and yoga guru Ramdev particiaped in an event held at the sacred Bhrama Sarovar.

