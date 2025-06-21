International Yoga Day 2025: Gujarat CM Patel Joins Celebrations At PM Modi's Hometown

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined a mass yoga event held on Saturday at Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Patel said this year's theme for International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for One Earth–One Health'.
At the Vadnagar event, over 2,000 persons created a world record by performing 'Bhujangasana', a reclining backbend posture also known as cobra pose, Patel shared on X.
"A proud moment for Gujarat and India. I am happy to share that 2,121 people performed 'Bhujangasana' simultaneously at the picturesque Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, creating a Guinness World Record. Bhujangasana improves spinal flexibility, strengthens the back, and enhances lung capacity," he added.
"Congratulations to the people of Gujarat for this world record ..The ancient town of Vadnagar - a confluence of spirituality, art, and culture, and the birthplace of PM Narendra Modi - witnessed a scene both serene and majestic, as yoga infused the space with ethereal grace," the CM added.
The certificate presented to Patel by a representative of "Guinness World Records" states, "The most people performing the cobra pose (yoga) simultaneously was achieved by the Gujarat State Yog Board for International Yoga Day in Vadnagar, Gujarat on June 21, 2025."
Addressing the gathering ahead of the yoga session, Patel said PM Modi's vision led the United Nations to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which is now inspiring people globally to embrace yoga. According to the CM, nearly 1.5 crore people joined the Yoga Day celebrations across the state on Saturday.
"After PM Modi appealed to countrymen to fight obesity, Gujarat has also resolved to make an obesity-free and healthy Gujarat. Thanks to the PM's efforts, the ancient health heritage of Yoga and Pranayama has become a part of the daily lifestyle of people around the world," said the CM.
Yoga For One Earth, One Health— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 21, 2025
અધ્યાત્મ, કળા અને સંસ્કૃતિનો અદ્ભૂત સંગમ ધરાવતી પાવન ભૂમિ - વડનગર ખાતે આજે 11માં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય યોગ દિવસના રાજ્યકક્ષાના કાર્યક્રમમાં સહભાગી થઈને યોગાભ્યાસ કરવાનો અવસર ખૂબ ઊર્જાદાયી બની રહ્યો.
યોગ આપણી વિરાસત છે.. આપણી સંસ્કૃતિ છે.. આપણા ઋષિમુનિઓએ… pic.twitter.com/6zvQRsFRTK
He also elaborated on how the practice of yoga not only promotes physical health and well-being but also fosters mental and spiritual connection in one's life.
Health Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel, Mehsana district panchayat president Trusha, state yoga board chairman Shri Sheeshpal, along with MLAs, officials, a large number of yoga practitioners and enthusiasts, participated in the session.
Also Read: