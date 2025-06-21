ETV Bharat / bharat

International Yoga Day 2025: Gujarat CM Patel Joins Celebrations At PM Modi's Hometown

An aerial view of the yoga session at the Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar. ( PTI )

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined a mass yoga event held on Saturday at Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Patel said this year's theme for International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for One Earth–One Health'.

At the Vadnagar event, over 2,000 persons created a world record by performing 'Bhujangasana', a reclining backbend posture also known as cobra pose, Patel shared on X.

"A proud moment for Gujarat and India. I am happy to share that 2,121 people performed 'Bhujangasana' simultaneously at the picturesque Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, creating a Guinness World Record. Bhujangasana improves spinal flexibility, strengthens the back, and enhances lung capacity," he added.

"Congratulations to the people of Gujarat for this world record ..The ancient town of Vadnagar - a confluence of spirituality, art, and culture, and the birthplace of PM Narendra Modi - witnessed a scene both serene and majestic, as yoga infused the space with ethereal grace," the CM added.

The certificate presented to Patel by a representative of "Guinness World Records" states, "The most people performing the cobra pose (yoga) simultaneously was achieved by the Gujarat State Yog Board for International Yoga Day in Vadnagar, Gujarat on June 21, 2025."