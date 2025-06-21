ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Turned Yoga Into Global Wellness Movement: Andhra CM

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made yoga popular not only in India but across the world, turning it into a global wellness movement.

Participating in the 11th International Yoga Day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted that yoga is being celebrated in more than 175 countries, across 12 lakh locations with the participation of over 10 crore people.

"I am thanking our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making yoga popular not only in India, but across the world. He started International Yoga Day through the United Nations and made yoga a global wellness movement," said Naidu, addressing several lakh yoga day participants on the seashore in the port city.

According to Naidu, the ancient practice of yoga is accepted by everyone, irrespective of nationality, region, religion, and language. Yoga results in the union of body, mind, and spirit, he said, adding that it is beneficial for physical health.