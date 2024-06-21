International Yoga Day 2024: Amid Fears Of More Terror Attacks, PM Modi’s 'Yoga Balm' Speaks Of Symbolism

Srinagar: The choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has traversed from one corner to another of the globe since 2015, carrying the message of yoga, to attend Srinagar, which has drawn all the wrong attention due to a spate of terror attacks in recent times, appears both symbolic and assertive.

Earlier, the prime minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

PM Modi chose to join the Yoga participants in Srinagar in the aftermath of a series of terror attacks in the Jammu division, including the one on innocent pilgrims in the Reasi district. Nine pilgrims were killed and 44 injured in the Reasi terror attack on June 9 when terrorists first killed the driver of the bus and then kept firing at the overturned bus for 20 minutes to ensure that no pilgrim survived the attack.

In his International Yoga Day speech in Srinagar on Friday, PM Modi pointed how yoga helps individuals to live in the present moment, unburdened by the past. He spoke about the universal appeal of yoga saying it is not only a personal practice but also a catalyst for societal and global welfare.

"The practice of yoga as a tool of mental and physical wellbeing fosters a sense of interconnectedness, where personal peace translates into positive impacts on the world. The world has for the past decade been recognising yoga as a powerful force for global good," PM Modi said, highlighting its role in fostering inner peace and driving positive societal change.

He emphasised that when individuals achieve inner tranquillity, they become agents of constructive transformation in their communities. Despite the adverse weather conditions prompting a shift from the lawns of SKICC to indoor arrangements, the event drew attention to the universal appeal and practical benefits of yoga. PM Modi's address resonated with gathering affirming yoga's capacity to inspire personal and collective well-being globally.

For his government, the terror attack in Reasi and Kathua district in recent times and the security scenario in kashmir remains a challenge though large participation of the people in democratic process during the Lok Sabha polls has been projected as an encouraging sign.

As the PM said the terror attacks were "the last ditch efforts of the enemies of Kashmir’s progress, India would teach them a befitting lesson."

PM Modi chose Srinagar as the venue for the Yoga Day celebrations because he knew that the focus of the World would be on this event. Yoga has caught the imagination of the World in such a large manner that has perhaps not matched by any other event before.

A total of 177 countries at the UN supported the Indian resolution on Yoga which was passed in a record time of 90 days. Never before in the history of the UN has any other resolution been passed in such a record time. It was under this backdrop that PM Modi decided to have the World's attention focused on Kashmir by his presence in Srinagar.

PM Modi also made the big announcement that preparations for the Assembly elections are already underway and that the people of J&K would soon have an Assembly of elected representatives. He also assured restoration of statehood to the UT saying that J&K would soon touch new heights of progress and prosperity with its statehood back.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already issued the primary notification asking the political parties to apply for election symbols.In all likelihood, Assembly elections would be held in J&K before the deadline of September 30 set by the Supreme Court.

The Centre spoke about the security situation when he said that the Centre is determined to eradicate terrorism at all costs from the soil of J&K. Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened two security review meetings in this regard. PM Modi’s assurance of early Assembly elections and restoration of statehood is believed to have designed to serve the objective of the promise of complete integration of J&K with the country and an equal share of democracy, progress and prosperity for the people here who have seen over 30 years of bloodshed due to insurgency.