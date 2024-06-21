Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam, All India Imam Organisation performed yoga at Ladakh Open Football Stadium, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
International Yoga Day 2024 Updates: PM Modi Says World Is More Fitness-Freak, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan Too Embraced Yoga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Srinagar, will lead the main celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. This year's event highlights yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.
PM Modi is going to address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga's significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth. Those prominent attendees, who will be present, are Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav among others will join the program led by the Prime Minister.
More than 7,000 people from various walks of life will gather with the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar to mark this special occasion. Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York...
Chief Imam Of All India Imam Organisation Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi Perform Yoga
Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana Perform Yoga Asanas and Meditations
Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana; Nayab Saini, Bhupendra Patel, Eknath Shinde and Bhajanlal Sharma performed yoga asanas and meditations on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day.
Indian Embassy In Kuwait Pays Tribute To Fire tragedy Victims during Yoga Day Event
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024, the Indian embassy in Kuwait on Friday observed a few minutes of silence in memory of the lives lost in the tragic fire incident in Mangaf in which 45 Indians died. The embassy had organised an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. "During #IDY2024 event, a few minutes of silence was observed by all attendees in memory of precious lives lost in the tragic Mangaf fire-incident recently," the Indian embassy in Kuwait stated on X. It continued, "Celebrations of 10th International Yoga Day were held at Indian Embassy in #Kuwait today. The event was well-attended by #yoga trainers and enthusiasts, members of diplomatic corps, friends from Kuwait and members of #Indian community.” At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labor accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. Among the deceased seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 people from Kerala.
Security Forces Match PM Modi's Message With Actions & Agility On International Yoga Day
Indian security forces personnel which ranged from military, paramilitary to navy staff hands to carry forward the message of yoga for healthy living and wellness matching the messgae of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through asanas and breathin exercises on 10th International Yoga Day on Friday. They marked International Yoga Day with sessions emphasising physical and mental fitness regimen. ITBP personnel showcased their commitment to wellness by practicing yoga at high-altitude locations while BSF jawans and sailors took part in yoga sessions on board INS Vikramaditya. From Ladakh to Sikkim, the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations not only gelled with military personnel but also with paramilitary forces like the Border Security Force (BSF). BSF jawans displayed their agility and dedication by performing yoga at the Joint Check post at Attari in Amritsar. Read more...
Jaishankar Performs Yoga With Foreign Diplomats
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performed yoga with the diplomats in the national capital and said that yoga has been a great cause for bonding of different cultures when it comes to building international relations. EAM Jaishankar and other diplomats performed Yoga in Delhi on Friday. Jaishankar said, "Today, I was so happy to see so many diplomats, ambassadors, and colleagues from the foreign ministry, join us at the Yoga session." He emphasised that it has been an inspiration to develop Yoga enthusiasm and awareness across the world. "We have come a long way in the last 10 years. We can see how much wellness and happiness Yoga has brought to the world..." Jaishankar said.
Every Indian Soldier Is In A Way A Yogi, Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Armed Forces in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday, and said Indian soldiers are like Yogis. He performed various Yoga asanas and breathing exercises with soldiers at 1 Corps in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande along with 600 people, including senior officers, Agniveers, families and children attended the event.The Defence Minister said that the day is a matter of pride for the nation as the world is acknowledging and adopting this great cultural heritage of India with zeal. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world.On this year’s Yoga Day theme -- ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ -- Rajnath Singh said ‘Yoga’ and ‘Dhyan’ are ancient Indian practices which connect a person with oneself, family and society.“Yoga and Dhyan are part of our culture, which has always been ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya’, that is, we pray for everyone’s happiness and good health."
Yoga Is India's Unique Gift To Humanity, Says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said yoga is India's unique gift to humanity, and it has become far more important because of rising lifestyle-related problems. She, along with other officials of the President's Secretariat, also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. "Greetings to the entire global community, especially the fellow citizens of India on International Yoga Day! Yoga is India's unique gift to humanity. In view of rising lifestyle related problems, Yoga has become far more important today. "Yoga is a way to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living," the president said in a post on X and shared pictures of her doing yoga. The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.
Yoga Not Just Confined To India, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan & Other Countries Also Embrace Yoga
PM Narendra Modi also says, "Yoga is not confined to India, but people countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Germany and many other countries in Europe and other nations embraced yoga. At least 1.5 crore people in Germany have made yoga as an integral part of their lives. Over the past 10 years, yoga has found its way into everyday lives of people. Tourists from across the world to India as they get to learn authentic forms of yoga in India. People are more fitness consciousness than ever now and pople take it as a powerful tool of ohysical and mental wellbeing. Yoga helps us to realise that our mental peace in connected with overall peace in society, nation and the world."
Speaking at the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he congratulates everyone across the globe from the land of Jammu and Kashmir. "Yoga has found universal acceptance. As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar," he says.
Rain Disrupts International Yoga Day Celebrations in Srinagar
Early morning rainfall on Friday disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials here said. The main yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) was scheduled to start at 6:30 am. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported from across the Valley, making it difficult to hold open-air yoga events, the officials said. Heavy rainfall is going on around Dal Lake where Prime Minister Modi was to lead the main yoga event, they said.
Ramdev Takes Lead in Celebrating International Yoga Day in Haridwar
Yoga Guru Ramdev took the lead in celebrating in International Yoga Day 2024 at an event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Friday. Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna also took part at the Yoda Day celebrations and accompanied Ramdev in performing Yoga during the event. Many people including children also participated in the event at Haridwar. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society" emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony, an AYUSH Ministry release said... Read more
ISRO Goes Full Throttle In Celebrating International Yoda Day
This year's International Yoda Day celebrations will span across the nation, with a notable event termed as "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programmes on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. ISRO among other autonomous bodies will also participate in the CYP practice on June 21. Along with this active participation from the Gaganyaan project team is also scheduled for June 21.
