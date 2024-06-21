International Yoga Day 2024 Updates: PM Modi Says World Is More Fitness-Freak, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan Too Embraced Yoga

Indian Embassy In Kuwait Pays Tribute To Fire tragedy Victims during Yoga Day Event

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024, the Indian embassy in Kuwait on Friday observed a few minutes of silence in memory of the lives lost in the tragic fire incident in Mangaf in which 45 Indians died. The embassy had organised an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. "During #IDY2024 event, a few minutes of silence was observed by all attendees in memory of precious lives lost in the tragic Mangaf fire-incident recently," the Indian embassy in Kuwait stated on X. It continued, "Celebrations of 10th International Yoga Day were held at Indian Embassy in #Kuwait today. The event was well-attended by #yoga trainers and enthusiasts, members of diplomatic corps, friends from Kuwait and members of #Indian community.” At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labor accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12. Among the deceased seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 people from Kerala.