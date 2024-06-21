Watch: On International Yoga Day, Trained Pariah Dog Joins NDRF Personnel In Performing Asanas

Hyderabad: As the world observed the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday, the 13th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) brought a unique participant into the fold, Jimmy, a specially trained Indian pariah dog in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The celebration, held annually on June 21, highlighted not only the physical and mental benefits of yoga but also the inclusivity of its practice among diverse groups.

Canine Companion: Trained Pariah Dog Joins NDRF In International Yoga Day Celebrations (ANI)

From the decks of the INS Vikramaditya, where sailors began their day with an early morning yoga session, to the challenging icy heights of Ladakh where Indian Army troops integrated yoga into their daily routines, the spirit of resilience and dedication echoed across the nation.

In high-altitude locations such as Pangong Tso, Karzok in Leh, and Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel engaged in yoga exercises, underscoring its transformative effects in coping with extreme elevations.

The participation of the trained pariah dog alongside NDRF personnel added a heart-warming touch to the Yoga Day celebrations. It was a sight to behold when the dog joined its trainer, performing asanas.

Yoga asanas symbolise unity and practising it daily is a commitment towards a healthy lifestyle, uniting the body and mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the significance of yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, emphasised its global impact and its role in fostering personnel peace and societal welfare. Despite adverse weather conditions moving the event indoors, PM Modi highlighted how yoga transcends boundaries, promoting unity and resilience.