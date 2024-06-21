International Yoga Day 2024: Better to Practice Yoga Than Depend On Medicines, Says Rajnath Singh

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, spoke about the benefits of yoga, and said at a time when issues like depression, blood pressure, and diabetes are rising, it is better to practice yoga than to depend on medicines.

The Defence Minister along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande performed Yoga in Mathura, on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga. Singh said it is a matter of pride today that the cultural heritage of yoga has been accepted by the world.

Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to extend my wishes on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024. It is being celebrated throughout the world with great fervor. It is a matter of pride that the world has adopted this cultural heritage. The reason for its popularity is that it has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle."

"Despite the progress in technology and infrastructure people are living a stressful life. People have become more isolated. Earlier there used to be joint families but now there are nuclear families. With the growing importance of social media, it has put more pressure on the minds of youths. Anxiety and depression have become very common. Physical activities have been reduced which has resulted in diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Instead of depending on medicines to cure these diseases, it is better to practice Yoga," the Defence Minister added.

He further said that working in this direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the concept of Yoga in front of the world and everyone adopted it.

"While there are clashes taking place in the world we believe in collaboration and cooperation. This year the theme of Yoga is Yoga for Self and Society. Yoga word means to combine. Through Yoga, the importance of meditation also spread to the world. Yoga keeps the body physically as well as mentally fit. Yoga helps to combat unnecessary aggression. Indian Army also resembles the characteristics of a true Yogi," Singh said.

Meanwhile, India's security forces also performed yoga at various places across the country, on the International Day of Yoga. Indian Army troops performed Yoga in Eastern Ladakh and icy heights on the northern frontier on the occasion. The sailors of India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya participated in an early morning yoga drill on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024.

Some children were also seen participating in yoga along with Navy personnel over aircraft carriers. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed at Muguthang Sub Sector in Muguthang Sub Sector, Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet were also seen performing Yoga.

The ITBP personnel also performed Yoga at Pangong Tso and at Karzok in Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.