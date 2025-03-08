International Women's Day: BTech Panipuri Wali To Spread Awareness During 40,000-KM Bike Journey

Meerut: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Tapasi Upadhyay, famous as the 'BTech Panipuri Wali', is setting out on a pan-Indian tour on a bike which will cover 40,000 km to spread awareness about the issues faced by women. She will crisscross 28 states and eight UTs in the tour, which will culminate in Delhi. Not only that, but the 24-year-old has set herself the target of planting over one crore saplings during her year-long journey.

After completing BTech, Upadhyay wanted to do something out of the box and launched a start-up which sells Panipuri and employed hundreds of women.

Updhyay said she will make students aware in more than 1,000 educational institutions about topics like environmental protection, women's empowerment and community welfare, including healthy living. She will also organise programs in small and big educational institutions like IIT and IIM.

She told ETV Bharat that her startup works on two issues — women empowerment and turning people towards healthy food. In future, it aims to expand in the field of literacy, animal welfare, climate protection and poverty alleviation.

"People are constantly getting in touch with me online and offline with requests of paying personal visit during my journey. I will not disclose the entire route now, but I will start in Meerut and visit various districts of Uttar Pradesh. My next destination will be Bihar, and so on. The goal is to make everyone aware of the aim of Mission Heathy India," she said.

Balveer, her father, said, "Everyone in the family has always supported Taapsee to move forward. She has created her own identity. Our family consists of six- me, my mother, my wife, Tapsee and her two siblings, Alisha and Tushar. There was a time when she had a dream of becoming an IAS and moved to Delhi to study."

Tapasi Upadhyay at the panipuri stall. (ETV Bharat)

"It is true that after doing BTech, I could have lived a good life. But I intended to do something different. By joining people together, some problems can be solved, and I have been moving in that direction since my childhood. I chose to start in the historic city of Meerut through Mission Healthy India because the revolution also started here in 1857," she said.

Her startup, BTech Pani Puri Wali, is very popular, and she also has a large follower base on social media. It has many stalls across the country.

Updhyay gifted a Mahindra Thar to her father and made headlines for pulling the Panipuri cart with the vehicle. She is also a social media influencer.

As she was engaged recently with the marriage fixed in a year, Upadhyay is determined to fulfil the resolution beforehand.