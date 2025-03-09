International Women's Day: Bengal Girl With Ovarian Cancer Takes Board Exam From Hospital Bed

Chandannagar: Her battle with cancer began a couple of years ago, and an unbearable stomachache shortly after the Madhyamik (secondary) examination brought Sujali Patra's life to a grinding halt. A diagnosis detected a tumour in the stomach, and doctors confirmed cancer in the ovary. But nothing could deviate Patra from her determination to continue studies.

A resident of Ward No. 32 in Chandannagar of West Bengal's Hooghly district, Patra started receiving chemotherapy during the Higher Secondary Examination in 2024, for which she failed to appear. She was recovering well following a surgery at the state-run Nilratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A student of Lalbagan Girls' School, he was allocated to the HS Exam venue at Krishnabhabini School. With severe pain, she appeared in Bengali and English papers. However, she had to be readmitted to NRS Hopsital as her health deteriorated. To not let her waste another academic year after her illness, her school, in collaboration with the state higher education department, arranged for the remaining papers to be taken in the hospital.

An indefatigable Patra sat for the computer application paper with lingering pain as she kept the dream of becoming a teacher alive. She lost her mother within 11 days of birth and was subsequently abandoned by her father. Life was never easy for Patra, who had to cope with illness at every move.

With no parents around, Patra's only hope now is her uncle Satyajit Ray, who used to work in a jute mill. He remains devoted to the niece.

A bright student, Patra fell ill for the first time in 2023. Arpita Mondal, the headmistress of Lalbagan Girls' School, and other teachers extended financial help for the treatment. A voluntary organisation also came forward with assistance.

"The principal of her school has arranged for the examination at NRS Medical College. Treatment and examination are going on in parallel. Even though her body is weak, she is taking the exam with all her heart," Roy said.

Patra said she was experiencing stomach pain during the exam on Friday but managed to complete the exam. She did not bring all her books to the hospital, and her friends shared pictures of the book on mobile phones, from which she made last-minute preparations.

"She developed a tumor in the ovary when she was in Class XI. She has been undergoing chemotherapy since then. After the death of her grandmother, she hesitated to tell her uncle about the disease. Even though she was sick, she came to school and took classes. She was also enthusiastic about various programmes like Saraswati Puja. Sujali wants to become a teacher, and we also want her to recover fast," Mondal said.