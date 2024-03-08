International Women's Day: Ministers extend Greetings to Women Across Nation

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 minutes ago

As we celebrate International Women's Day today, March 8, globally, it is a day to celebrate the contribution of women in the society.

Several ministers extended greetings to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. The theme of Women's Day in 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion'.

Hyderabad: As we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 across the globe, it is a day to celebrate the contribution of women in society. This year, in 2024, the theme of Women's Day is #InspireInclusion, which emphasises the importance of inspiring women to be included, fostering a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.

Similarly, the ministers extended their greetings to the women while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on Friday on the occasion of International Women's Day. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting "Nari Shakti" (women power), he said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed "gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a reduction in cooking gas cylinder prices. In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The decision of reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinder on the occasion of 'Women's Day' will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the 'maatrishakti' (mother power) by freeing them from smoke and pollution."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the focal point of all initiatives of his government is women. On #InternationalWomensDay, celebrating the women of Assam; courageous, enterprising, resilient and changemakers. We are committed to ensuring that each woman in the state gets a fair opportunity to grow as the focal point of all our governance initiatives are women! the CM said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on International Women's Day and urged everyone to work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women and give them wings. "My greetings to all on Women's Day! It is an occasion to celebrate Nari Shakti. A society's progress is measured by the progress made by its women," she said in a post on X.

