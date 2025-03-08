ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Day: President Murmu Calls For Greater Workforce Participation Of Women

President Droupadi Murmu at a national consultation organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry on the occasion of International Women's Day ( PIB )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday underscored the need for increased participation of women in the workforce as the country moves towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day at a national consultation organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Murmu emphasised that providing equal opportunities in education and employment is crucial for achieving this goal.

"As India progresses towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, the participation of women in the workforce must increase at the same pace," she said.

She stressed that a "self-reliant, independent and empowered woman" is key to building a 'Viksit Bharat'. "The vision of a Viksit Bharat is our collective aspiration and we must work together to achieve it," she said, urging everyone to support women at every step towards self-reliance and success.

Highlighting the contributions of Indian women, Murmu said, "Our daughters are making immense contributions in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat. It is imperative that society provides them with an even better environment to progress." She called for creating a society where every girl and boy feels safe and is free to make independent life choices without fear.

"We must build an ideal society where no child, be it a son or daughter, hesitates to travel alone or live independently at any time," she said, adding that a culture of respect for women will foster a progressive social environment and enhance national confidence.

On the challenges women face in balancing work and family, Murmu questioned the perception that women may be less committed to their jobs due to childcare responsibilities. "Isn't society responsible for the well-being of the children who will shape our future?" she asked.