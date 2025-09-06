International Vulture Awareness Day – Call To Conserve Nature’s Scavengers

These birds are fast vanishing from the skies of Assam.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Kaziranga: Once a common sight in Assam’s skies, vultures are now disappearing rapidly. This has led to an alarm alongside the need to conserve these natural waste managers.
Assam is home to six species of vulture, including the three resident species of Oriental White-backed, Slender-billed, and King Vulture, besides the winter migrants of Himalayan Griffon, Cinereous Vulture and Eurasian Vulture.
Manager of the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani, Sachin Ranade, disclosed that Assam currently supports around 2,500 resident vultures that are spread across the state.
Wildlife NGO Aaranyak’s Deputy Director and conservationist Dipankar Lahkar pointed out that Egyptian vultures and Lammergeiers are also occasionally sighted.
“Despite this diversity, the number of vulture colonies has declined alarmingly, and over 90% of the breeding colonies have disappeared in the last decade. Today, only 30 to 40 colonies survive across Assam,” he rued.
Experts say that one of the greatest threats to the vultures has been the veterinary drug Diclofenac, which was once widely used on cattle and goats. If an animal treated with this drug died within 24 hours, the vultures feeding on its carcass suffered from visceral gout and often died.
“This led to a dramatic fall in vulture numbers,” said Dr Biswajit Baruah of Kohora State Veterinary Hospital. He added that although Diclofenac has now been banned for veterinary use, the vultures continue to remain under severe threat.
He further listed three major challenges before the vultures. “Villagers sometimes poison stray dogs after cattle are attacked. Vultures feeding on these poisoned carcasses also die in large numbers. Secondly, with fewer tall trees available, nesting and roosting sites are shrinking rapidly. Lastly, dead livestock left on railway tracks attract vultures, which are often killed by speeding trains,” he disclosed.
Experts say that vultures reproduce slowly, laying only one egg in a year. “Their breeding is already limited, and with habitat loss and other threats, the survival rate has dropped alarmingly,” Dr Baruah said.
Vultures are known as nature’s waste managers, playing a vital role in cleaning up carcasses and maintaining ecological balance. “Earlier, carcasses in fields or on roads were quickly cleared by vultures, preventing the spread of disease. Today, with their numbers declining, this natural system is breaking down,” Dr Baruah warned.
Appealing for greater awareness and protection interventions, he said, “We must prevent the factors causing decline in the number of vultures. There is a need to conserve their habitat and protect nature’s balance. Awareness is the first step towards saving these vital birds.”
Also Read
'Operation Falcon' Foils Nine Poaching Attempts In Assam Over 18 Months; 42 Arrested