International Vulture Awareness Day – Call To Conserve Nature’s Scavengers

Kaziranga: Once a common sight in Assam’s skies, vultures are now disappearing rapidly. This has led to an alarm alongside the need to conserve these natural waste managers.

Assam is home to six species of vulture, including the three resident species of Oriental White-backed, Slender-billed, and King Vulture, besides the winter migrants of Himalayan Griffon, Cinereous Vulture and Eurasian Vulture.

Manager of the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani, Sachin Ranade, disclosed that Assam currently supports around 2,500 resident vultures that are spread across the state.

Wildlife NGO Aaranyak’s Deputy Director and conservationist Dipankar Lahkar pointed out that Egyptian vultures and Lammergeiers are also occasionally sighted.

“Despite this diversity, the number of vulture colonies has declined alarmingly, and over 90% of the breeding colonies have disappeared in the last decade. Today, only 30 to 40 colonies survive across Assam,” he rued.

Experts say that one of the greatest threats to the vultures has been the veterinary drug Diclofenac, which was once widely used on cattle and goats. If an animal treated with this drug died within 24 hours, the vultures feeding on its carcass suffered from visceral gout and often died.

“This led to a dramatic fall in vulture numbers,” said Dr Biswajit Baruah of Kohora State Veterinary Hospital. He added that although Diclofenac has now been banned for veterinary use, the vultures continue to remain under severe threat.