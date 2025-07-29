International Tiger Day: Kaziranga's Burgeoning Shift From Rhino Tourism to Tiger Tourism

Kaziranga: Tiger conservation efforts have brought a new dimension to tourism at the world renowned Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Alongside its iconic rhino-centric tourism, Kaziranga National Park has now transformed into a premier destination for tiger tourism.

Rich in its 'Big Five', Kaziranga has emerged as an epicentre of biodiversity in Northeast India. This report commemorates International Tiger Day by highlighting the park's remarkable journey.

International Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29th, a decision made at the 2010 Tiger Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, in response to the alarming global decline in tiger populations. Since then, the day has been celebrated to emphasize the critical importance of tiger conservation.

India has the largest tiger population, accounting for about 75% of the world’s wild tiger population, according to a 2023 report.

A government of India Press Information Bureau report noted that based on the 5th Cycle of All India Tiger Estimation 2022, India has a minimum of 3,167 tigers. Based on statistical models for both camera-trapped and no-camera trapped areas, the upper limit of Tigers in India could be 3,925 with an average of 3,682 tigers. Bangladesh has an estimated population of about 106 tigers.

The Global Tiger Forum estimated the global tiger population at 5,574 in July 2023, marking a remarkable increase of 74% since the tiger conservation initiative began in 2010.

However, coming back to Kaziranga and Tiger conservation there is a perceptible significant shift. From rhino Tourism Kaziranga has now embraced Tiger Tourism:

“It's not just about seeing rhinos in Kaziranga anymore; I believe tourists are coming to Kaziranga for tiger tourism,” says Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Identifying Kaziranga as one of the top tiger conservation areas, Field Director Ghosh added, “Last year, a significant number of tigers were sighted in Kaziranga, which indicates we are in a strong position regarding tiger conservation.”

Historically, tourists from across the globe have flocked to Kaziranga primarily to witness its high density of one-horned rhinos, while also enjoying the park's scenic beauty and diverse ecosystem. However, a new facet of tourism has recently emerged.

A new survey of tigers underway in Kaziranga National Park: Field Director of Kaziranga National Park Sonali Ghosh revealed that the last survey conducted under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) identified the presence of 104 tigers in Kaziranga. “The process of tiger population estimation is about to begin across India. Now, the tiger enumeration work will resume,” she confirmed.

Ghosh also informed that NTCA has already initiated plans to install cameras in the forest, for capturing images through camera traps in the coming years, the results for which are likely to be released in 2027, said Ghosh.

Ghosh further added, "The current data of 104 tigers in Kaziranga is from two years ago. Therefore, this time, an increase in the tiger population in Kaziranga is anticipated." Citing the abundant prey base in Kaziranga, including approximately 40,000 hog deer, over 1,200 swamp deer, 3,000 wild buffaloes, 1,200 elephants, as well as wild boars and barking deer, the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve asserted, "There is sufficient food here. Scientifically, 800 square kilometers is considered necessary for 25 breeding female tigers. Our Kaziranga has 1,300 square kilometers." Thus, she reiterated that the tiger population in Kaziranga is certainly healthy.

“The observance of this day aims to stress the significance of tiger conservation,' said Bitupan Kolong, a senior tour guide and wildlife photographer from Northeast India. Kolong highlighted Kaziranga as an excellent example of tiger conservation within Northeast India.

Bitupan Kolong noted that as the tiger population in Kaziranga gradually increases, it is also generating employment. “In the Northeast and Assam's tiger reserves, especially in Kaziranga, since its declaration as a Tiger Reserve in 2007, the increase in tiger numbers has led to a surge in tourism. In recent times, a vibrant tiger tourism environment has developed in Kaziranga,” he said.

The senior tour guide also noted: “Parallel to Kaziranga, after a period of instability, Manas National Park has now also seen an increase in tiger numbers. The numbers of other wildlife have also increased. Simultaneously, tourism has risen in Manas National Park.”



Gogoi, who has been involved in Kaziranga's tourism industry for the past decade, stated, “Tiger tourism has given Kaziranga a new dimension. Kaziranga's tourism is flourishing in a new form. Domestic and international tourists are flocking to Kaziranga to see tigers,” said Gogoi.



A Haven of Biodiversity: Kaziranga National Park, apart from being home to home to over 2,600 rhinos, is also a renowned habitat for diverse wildlife, amphibians, reptiles, and native and migratory birds. The park is characterized by its varied flora, expansive grasslands, and wetlands. Its vastness, unique geographical and natural features, and the diversity of its resident wildlife make it famous as the home of the 'Big Five': rhino, elephant, tiger, wild buffalo, and swamp deer. These five species, along with the century-long effort to conserve the one-horned rhino, have cemented Kaziranga's place on the world map.

Now comes the roar from the tigers at Kaziranga!